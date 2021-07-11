Covid’s like the Chinese; can’t be trusted: Nitin Patel

Cautioning people against a third wave of Covid-19, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Saturday compared the coronavirus with the Chinese and said “you cannot trust them.”

Speaking at the inauguration of an oxygen plant at civil hospital at Visnagar in Mehsana district, Patel said, “The war (against Covid) is not over yet. It is a temporary cease fire. The firing has stopped. We have to be ready on the border. The coronavirus is like the Chinese and the Chinese are like corona. It can do anything, at anytime. You cannot trust them. So be alert and obey the rules including the directives from the government.”

Patel who also handles the health portfolio in the state government said that the government has spent Rs 4,000 crore on providing Covid treatment to the people of the state and this includes serving food eight times to patients in Covid hospitals, where each dish costs Rs 500.

Stating that the BJP government in the state is committed towards providing free treatment for Covid-19, Patel said, “The Gujarat government has so far spent an estimated Rs 4,000 crore in providing treatment for Covid-19. These district collectors, district development officers and municipal commissioners are still sending the bills (for Covid expenditure). Not a single day passes when these bills do not come… I have said in the past that we will do everything possible for the people of the state. We will not allow a single person to die because of shortage of medicines or treatment or lack of arrangement at the hospital. We will not stop spending and I had said that we will not charge a single rupee from citizens.”

Pointing out that food menu provided to patients in Covid hospitals was even better than a hotel, the deputy chief minister said Gujarat will continue to remain a “model state”. “Do you know how many times, meals used to be served to patients in Covid hospitals? You might be having meals two or three times a day in your house. Meals used to be served eight times a day. Each dish costing Rs 500 was given to each (Covid) patient. Milk, tea, coffee, fruits, dry-fruits, lunch, afternoon snacks, afternoon tea, evening tea, juice, biscuits. Only a BJP government in Gujarat can do this. No other government can do this,” Patel said. He said during the second wave, BJP workers and RSS workers helped transport oxygen cylinders to needy patients in their own cars.