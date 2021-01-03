Covid vaccine will be available in UP around Makar Sankranti: Yogi Adityanath

With the first phase of dry run of Covid-19 vaccine ending at six different hospitals in Lucknow on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said vaccination will start across the state around “Makar Sankranti”, which will be celebrated on January 14.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the multi-storey lawyer’s building on the Gorakhpur collectorate premises, the CM said while major countries such as America and Britain are battling the global pandemic for the last 10 months, Uttar Pradesh as well as the whole country have overcome it under the central leadership.

The Chief Minister’s announcement came on a day the state held a dry run of the vaccination drive.

Earlier, the CM had said the state is close to defeating coronavirus through its collective efforts. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also appreciated the effort that led to the best outcome of controlling the virus in the largest populous state, he added.

“Two months ago, there were over 68,000 active cases of Covid-19 in UP, and now it has come down to 13,000 today. The recovery rate in UP is the best at 97 per cent, and death rate is around 1 per cent. Soon we will conquer this pandemic totally,” he said.

Talking about the migrant crisis faced in the earlier stages of pandemic-induced lockdown enforced nationwide, the CM said over 40 lakh migrant workers returned to the state. The state government made all efforts to provide them employment near their homes and also ensured that the pace of development remained unaffected, he added.

The vaccination drive in the state will take place in three phases. The first phase will include 8 to 8.5 lakh health workers, followed by another 15 lakh frontline workers, including police personnel, in the second phase.

The state government and health department are already working on a detailed list of people who will be vaccinated in these phases. They will be informed about the time, date and place of the vaccination over the phone. Nearly 70,000 vaccinators have already been trained for the drive, which will be held at around 35,000 centres.