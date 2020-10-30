Covid vaccine to be given free in state: UP health minister

Jai Pratap Singh

The Uttar Pradesh government has said that it will provide the Covid-19 vaccine to people free of cost. UP Minister of Medical, Health and Family Welfare, Jai Pratap Singh, said preparation for storage and transportation facilities is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

“The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) had already hinted long ago that the vaccine… will be given free of cost to the people. Union Health Minister (Harsh Vardhan) and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have also said the same… people started talking about different things in states like Bihar and Odisha. There should be no confusion. The Centre has decided that it will be made available free of cost,” Singh told The Indian Express.

