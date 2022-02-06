DCGI grants emergency use nod to single-dose Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik Light

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday granted emergency use approval to Sputnik Light, Russia’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine, in India.

Sputnik Light thus became the ninth Covid-19 vaccine to have received the nod for the adult population in the country.

“This will further strengthen the nation’s collective fight against the pandemic,” Union Health Minister r Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet.

The decision comes days after the subject expert panel on vaccines recommended to the drug regulator that emergency use authorisation (EUA) be granted to the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine, sources said.

Sputnik Light has been developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Center, built on a human adenovirus vector platform. In October last year, the government had approved the export of Sputnik Light which is manufactured in India by the Hetero Biopharma Limited.

Sputnik Light is identical to component-1 of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine that has been used in India’s vaccination drive.

India has administered close to 12 lakh doses of Sputnik V to the country’s adult population. The company had earlier said that the single-shot vaccine has demonstrated 70 per cent efficacy against infection by the Delta variant of Covid-19.

“A preliminary study of the Gamaleya Center has found Sputnik Light significantly increases virus neutralizing activity against Omicron based on sera 2-3 months after revaccination with 100% of individuals revaccinated with Sputnik Light as a booster having developed neutralizing antibodies against this variant,” the Russian Direct Investment Fund had said earlier.