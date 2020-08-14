COVID vaccine production: BE ties up with J&J arm, Baylor College of Medicine

Hyderabad-headquartered Biological E (BE) on Thursday announced agreements to aid in manufacturing two Covid-19 vaccine candidates — one developed by drug giant Johnson and Johnson’s arm and the other by Houston-based academic institution Baylor College of Medicine. If the candidates are successful, the firm may be able to rapidly scale up production of at least one of these candidates to make “several hundred million” doses.

The development may put BE right behind Serum Institute of India as a potential global supplier of Covid-19 vaccines.

BE, through its agreement with J&J arm Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, will manufacture an undisclosed quantity of the “drug substance” and “drug product” used to make the adenovirus vaccine candidate developed by the Belgium-headquartered firm. It is unclear whether BE already has the capabilities to manufacture this type of vaccine or whether it will be upgrading its facilities to do so.

As part of its agreement with Baylor College of Medicine, Biological E has received the licence to “further” develop and scale up manufacturing of the academic institution’s recombinant protein vaccine. This means that BE will help conduct human trials for the vaccine candidate in India, according to Dr Peter Hotez, Professor and Dean, National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor. “We look forward to leveraging our capabilities for the development and manufacturing of this much needed vaccine. If the vaccine development is successful, we expect to make several hundred million doses of the vaccine available annually,” said Narender Dev Mantena, director of BioE Holdings Inc and who heads BE’s novel vaccine initiative.

The firm intends to initiate phase-I clinical trials anytime between September and October, said Hotez. Queries to Biological E went unanswered by press time on Thursday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.