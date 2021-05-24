Going global for the jabs: Tenders out, responses not in

Several states have floated global tenders to procure Covid vaccines, against rising demand among the 18-44 age group and shortage of doses. The Indian Express takes a look at some:

Maharashtra: The last date for submissions for a global tender for 5 crore doses is May 26. “We wrote a mail to Sputnik but we have not received any response,” said N Ramaswamy, director of the National Health Mission in Maharashtra. An official said they are also trying to reach out to Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. Maharashtra requires 12 crore vaccine doses to immunise 5.7 crore people in 18-44 age group. Meanwhile, the BMC has received three responses for its global tender but these applications lack documentation.

Uttar Pradesh: The UP State Medical Supplies Corporation Ltd had floated a global tender for 4 crore doses on May 7. As interested vaccine manufacturers expressed their inability to meet some of the storage and supply requirements, the state government later relaxed the norms — allowing manufacturers of vaccines that have to be stored and transported at a temperature less than minus 20 degree Celsius. It also reduced the security amount from Rs 16 crore to Rs 8 crore. However, the sellers have to “facilitate” transportation and safe storage of the vaccine — requiring temperatures below -20 degree Celsius — till dispatched to the vaccination centre. The last date of opening of technical bids has been extended to May 31.

Tamil Nadu: The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation floated a tender to procure 3.5 crore vaccines on May 15. The last date for submission is June 5. An official said, “We need to wait till the outcome of the bid.”

Kerala: The Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited floated tenders for three crore doses on May 22. A pre-bid meeting will be held on May 25.

Karnataka: The state government’s tender for two crore vaccines has been split into four tenders for supply of 50 lakh doses each at a total cost of Rs 843 crore. The last date is May 24. Health department officials said the conditions, if any, for supply of vaccines will be known once the tenders are opened.

West Bengal: The administration is evaluating the possibility of a global tender but Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is not ready to give a nod, health department sources said.

Others set to join

Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation have decided to jointly float global tenders for purchasing vaccines directly from the manufacturer.

Goa will float a global tender for procurement of vaccines to expedite the walk-in vaccination for the 18-44 age group.