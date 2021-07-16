Two doses highly successful in preventing deaths during delta-driven wave: ICMR study

Two vaccine doses have been highly successful in preventing Covid-19 deaths among “high-risk” policemen during the Delta variant-driven second wave, NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul said Friday citing an ICMR study.

The study assessed vaccine effectiveness among 1,17,524 police personnel in Tamil Nadu.

At a press conference in New Delhi, Paul said 67,673 of these policemen received two doses and 32,792 received a single dose; 17,059 did not get vaccinated.

He said that 20 of the 17,059 police personnel who did not get vaccinated died due to Covid-19, while only 7 such deaths were reported among those who had received at least one dose.

Only four of the 67,673 personnel who received two doses died.

The mortality rate thus comes to 1.17 per thousand among the police personnel who did not get vaccinated, and 0.21 per thousand and 0.06 per thousand among those who received a single dose and two doses, respectively, Paul said.

The NITI Aayog member said the results of the study show 82 per cent vaccine effectiveness among the personnel who had received a single dose and 95 per cent effectiveness with two doses.

“Conclusion is that two doses of vaccine in this study were successful in preventing 95 percent deaths due to Covid-19. This is in the midst of a second wave driven by the delta variant,” Paul said.

‘Next 100 days critical’

Replying to a query about the third wave, Paul said the next three to four months are “very critical”.

“The Prime Minister has given us a target that a third wave should not occur in our country. It is possible if we take a collective decision. As the vaccination progresses, we will reach a safe zone in the next 3-4 months. But the next 100-125 days are very critical for us. The system as well as the people both will have to act in a responsible manner,” Paul said.

At the same press conference, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said the intensity of the third wave is more important than the wave itself. This will depend on Covid-appropriate behavior and vaccination, said.

Agarwal said average daily new cases have declined from 3,87,029 cases during the week ending on May 11 to 40,336 cases in the week ending on July 16.

The number of districts reporting above 100 daily cases have also come down to 73 on July 14 from 531 districts on May 4, Agarwal said.

The number of active cases has come down to 4.30 lakh on July 16 from 37.45 lakh on May 10, he added.