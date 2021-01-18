West Bengal: App glitches persist, state may miss shot target today too

Officials had faulted CoWIN (Vaccine Intelligence Network) for the shortfall, saying they could not upload beneficiaries' details on it.

With the Centre’s CoWIN application experiencing glitches on Saturday, the state is staring at another shortfall in vaccinating the second list of beneficiaries on Monday when the programme resumes.

On the first day of the mass immunisation programme, 15,707 frontline workers had received Covid shots against a target of 20,700 at 207 session sites in the state.

Moreover, the registered people are yet to receive phone messages for Monday’s appointment. Health officials said people in the second list would be informed about their slot by phone.

“If they (the Central government) allow us to do the vaccination our way, we will definitely ensure everybody receives the jab. The CoWIN app is still not working. However, we will continue to give the vaccine shot tomorrow,” Director of Health Services Dr Ajoy Chakraborty told The Indian Express.

He said that this week, the state would administer the vaccine on four days — Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.