Private hospitals can charge Rs 150 as service fee above Covid-19 vaccine price: Centre

A day after the Union Health Ministry announced the rollout of precautionary third doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for the 18-plus population at private vaccination centres, the Centre Saturday said private clinics can charge a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as service charge over the cost of the vaccine. The cost of the precautionary dose, it also said, will be the same as the price for the first dose.

Speaking at an orientation meeting of health secretaries across states, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, “They can charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as service charge for vaccination over and above the cost of the vaccine.”

On Friday, the Health Minister announced that all those over 18 years of age and have completed nine months or 39 weeks after receiving the second dose of the vaccine would be eligible for precautionary third dose from April 10.

Bhushan also clarified Saturday that no fresh registration would be required for the precaution dose, as all due beneficiaries are already registered on the CoWIN platform.

All vaccinations should be mandatorily be recorded on the CoWIN, and both the options of “online appointment” and “walk-in” registration and vaccination will be available at the private Covid vaccination centres, he said.

Bhushan also confirmed the precautionary doses will be homologous, meaning the vaccine administered in the first two doses will be used for the third shot as well.

During the meeting, a detailed orientation of state officials was done on various new provisions added to CoWIN for the expansion of the eligible population for the precaution dose, and also for the correction of the vaccination certificates by citizens. The Centre also asked states to accelerate the administration of the free Covid vaccination with the first dose and the second dose to those above 12 years of age.

— With inputs from PTI