Covid vaccination: Massive exercise underway in Maharashtra to develop database of healthcare workers

Even as strategies are being worked out towards the preparation of Covid-19 vaccine, a massive exercise is underway by the state health department to collate data of total number of healthcare workers in government and private hospitals, and nursing homes.

“We are in the process of preparing a database of beneficiaries that will be uploaded to the vaccine beneficiary management system for individualised tracking of all recipients,” Dr D N Patil, state immunisation officer told The Indian Express. A Covid-19 vaccine beneficiary management system has been developed and government and private health care facilities have been told to submit data of their workers who will be among the first to receive the vaccine against the virus.

Dr Patil told said that 75 per cent of the data has been collated from the government healthcare facilities and medical associations like Indian Medical Association and others have been involved in the process besides civic corporations. A standard excel-based template that has been developed for data collection and includes guidelines.

At a video conference meeting with the IMA Maharashtra, Maharashtra Medical Council, Director of Health, Dr Archana Patil, and Joint Director of Health, Dr Dilip Patil, explained the procedure to upload the information regarding doctors. The doctors have to upload the information and submit it to civil surgeons of respective districts by November 12.

The state health department also hopes to procure additional six walk-in coolers and two walk-in freezers by December. Apart from the vaccine storage centre at Pune, there are others at regional centres in Mumbai, Thane, Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Latur, Nagpur, Akola and Nashik. The installation of the additional coolers and freezers is likely to be done by December, health officials said.

Pune District Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh said a national expert group on vaccine administration for Covid-19 had been set up to ensure that the vaccine reaches all sections of society and the frontline healthcare workers will be among those who will be given the vaccine on priority. Doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, technicians, pharmacists, ward assistants, scientists and research staff, students of medical, dental, Ayush and nursing courses, supporting staff including dieticians, bio medical waste staff, sanitation workers, ambulance drivers and clerical and administrative staff are among those will get the vaccine once it is ready.

Dr Vaishali Jadhav, assistant medical officer, Pune Municipal Corporation said they had held meetings with 15 ward medical officers to collate data of all the healthcare workers. “It is a massive task and we have urged hospitals to share data on the number of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and ward assistants,” Dr Jadhav said.

‘Private doctors included’

Dr Avinash Bhondwe, state IMA chief said the state government has now decided to include private doctors in the Covid-19 vaccine database. Dr Bhondwe said the state had earlier excluded all the private doctors and had issued a circular (on October 13) to the effect to the district collectors, municipal commissioners and divisional commissioners.

“This circular was against the guidelines proposed by the Centre, which had said that both government and private doctors should be included in the Covid-19 vaccination,” Dr Bhondwe said. IMA state unit had objected and raised the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and state Health Minister Rajesh Tope. “As a response to the unrest among 2.5 lakh doctors in Maharashtra, the government has now decided to include all doctors,” Dr Bhondwe said.

