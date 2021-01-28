Covid vaccination drive in Gujarat: 7-fold increase in centres since Day One; 13 adverse events so far, ‘none serious’

Gujarat on Thursday conducted the Covid-19 vaccination drive across 1,268 vaccination centres, inoculating “a record 59,893 healthcare workers on a single day,” said state immunisation officer Nayan Jani.

With this, the state has now managed to cover over 1.55 lakh of the total 4.5 lakh health workers targeted for vaccination in the first phase. So far 13 adverse events post inoculation have been reported from across the state till Wednesday, health officials confirmed.

In terms of number of vaccination centres, this is the second scale-up in the state. As reported by The Indian Express, on January 23, the state health department had seen its first scale-up of vaccination centres when the number of centres were increased from the earlier designated 161 to 510.

Jani added that “no further scale-up is planned at the moment,” although he added that district and municipal corporation authorities have been given the power to take a decision on the same in their respective jurisdiction, based on their discretion.

“We expect to complete vaccinating the remaining three lakh health workers in approximately six dedicated Covid-19 vaccination drive days,” added Jani.

The second scale-up, where vaccination centres have been increased by more than seven times from 161 of the first day of vaccination drive, also comes ahead of the planned polio drive starting January 31. The polio drive is expected to continue upto four days after, said Jani.

Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where nearly 7,000 health workers are employed, also saw a record turnout with 762 health workers vaccinated on Thursday. Over the course of the past six days when Covid-19 vaccination took place at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, 641 were vaccinated. From two vaccination centres in the old trauma centre building at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, the sites went up to five on Thursday.

Meanwhile Jani confirmed that “around 13 adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) has been reported,” until Wednesday but “none were serious or severe and were only minor reactions to the vaccine.”

Over 95,000 had received the first shot of the Oxford-AstraZenca developed Covishield until then, thus pegging the incidence of AEFI at less than 0.01 per cent. While Jani added “none required immediate hospitalisation,” he could not clarify if there were subsequent hospitalisation in a 72-hour period of a vaccine beneficiary.

This paper could confirm that as of Wednesday, five of the AEFI cases were reported in Aravalli and one in Amreli. Amreli collector Ayush Oak confirmed that dizziness was reported in a vaccine beneficiary but it was then “found that the person had reported empty stomach.” Aravalli officials remained unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts.

Jani however added that AEFI reported so far has only included expected mild reactions to the vaccine such as fever, vomiting, nausea etc. “and no cases of anaphylaxis has been reported.”

Adverse event following immunisation as is defined by NHM is a medical incident that takes place after an immunisation, causes concern and is believed to be caused by immunisation.