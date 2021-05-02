Nearly 16.5 lakh Covid jabs on day 1, but only 84,000 to 18-44-yr-olds

At a hospital in Panchsheel Park, New Delhi, on Saturday, as vaccinations opened up for those above 18. (Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Only 84,599 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose on Saturday as India opened vaccination against Covid-19 to every citizen above the age of 18 years.

A total 16,48,192 doses were administered on day 1 of phase 3 of the vaccination programme, according to data released by the government.

“…9,89,700 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 6,58,492 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight,” the Health Ministry said.

The third phase of vaccination incorporates two major changes. First, the Centre will procure 50 per cent of doses from manufacturers to distribute to states to vaccinate – for free at government centres – healthcare and frontline workers, and those above the age of 45.

Second, states and the private sector will have to procure exclusively from the 50 per cent basket available in the open market to vaccinate 18-44-year-olds.

The Centre said on Saturday that 79,13,518 doses were still available with states, and another 17,31,110 doses would be received by them within the next three days.

The 17 lakh additional doses will go to six states: Bihar (4 lakh doses), Uttar Pradesh (3.5 lakh), Haryana (3 lakh), Madhya Pradesh (2.8 lakh), Rajasthan (2 lakh), and Goa (1 lakh). Jammu & Kashmir will also receive 1 lakh doses.

The Centre will allocate its share of 50 per cent to the states based on the extent of infection (number of active Covid cases) and performance (speed of administration of vaccine).

On Saturday, the Centre released the quantity of doses allowed to states for the next fortnight. According to the new formula of distribution, eight states will receive more than 10 lakh doses for the first fortnight of May, the data show.

Maharashtra has been allotted 17.5 lakh doses of Covishield and 5.76 lakh doses of Covaxin; UP will get 13.49 lakh doses of Covishield and 4.11 lakh doses of Covaxin; Rajasthan, 12.92 lakh Covishield and 4.42 lakh Covaxin; Gujarat, 12.48 lakh Covishield and 4.11 lakh Covaxin; Karnataka, 10.05 lakh Covishield and 3.31 lakh Covaxin; West Bengal, 9.95 lakh Covishield and 3.27 lakh Covaxin; Madhya Pradesh, 8.71 lakh Covishield and 2.87 lakh Covaxin; Bihar, 7.64 lakh Covishield and 2.52 lakh Covaxin.

The cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 15,66,37,825, the Ministry said.