Covid uptick in Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana and Mizoram flagged

The Centre on Friday raised a red flag to four states and the Union Territory of Delhi that reported a marginal increase in the Covid test positivity rate —directing them to maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action in any areas of concern to control any emerging spread of infection.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan communicated to directed Kerala, Maharashtra, Haryana, Mizoram and Delhi to continue monitoring the spread of infection and undertake required steps for prompt and effective management of Covid-19.

“A sustained and significant decline in the number of Covid-19 cases has been observed in India over the past 2 months, with the country reporting less than 1,000 daily new cases for the past few days. The weekly positivity rate has remained below 1 per cent. There are a few states which are reporting a higher contribution to India’s daily new cases,” Bhushan wrote.

Bhushan specifically highlighted that Kerala has reported 2,321 new cases in the past week—accounting for 31.8 per cent of India’s new cases. “The state has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 13.45 per cent to 15. 53 per cent,” Bhushan wrote to Kerala. “Laxity at any level may nullify the gains in pandemic management so far. Regular monitoring and follow-up action in emerging areas of concern is crucial,” Bhushan wrote to the states.

Similarly, he told Mizoram that the state had reported 814 new cases in the past week—accounting for 11.16 per cent of India’s new cases. “The state has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 14.38 per cent to 16.48 per cent,” Bhushan wrote.

Bhushan flagged a marginal increase in positivity in Maharashtra in the past week, from 0.39 per cent to 0.43 per cent. “Maharashtra has reported 794 new cases in the last week…..accounting for 10.9 per cent of India’s new cases,” Bhushan wrote. Similarly, he told Delhi that the Union Territory had seen an increase in positivity in the past week from 0.51 per cent to 1.25 per cent. “Delhi has reported an increase in weekly new cases from 724 new cases in the week…accounting to 11.33% of India’s new cases,” Bhushan wrote to Delhi. Bhushan also flagged the increase in positivity rate in Haryana in the past week—from 0.51 per cent to 1.06 per cent.

The health ministry has these states to follow the five-fold strategy of Test-Track- Treat-Vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour. It has also directed the states to monitor cases of influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory illness in all health facilities on a regular basis “for detecting early warning signals of the spread of infection”.

The ministry has also urged the states to conduct genomic sequencing of samples from international passengers and local clusters of cases. “It is essential that the states must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required in any areas of concern to control any emerging spread of infection. Testing and surveillance still remain important to track the virus, its spread and evolution,” Bhushan wrote.