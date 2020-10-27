Covid unlock guidelines 6.0: No further relaxation, says MHA

With the Chandigarh administration giving permission to open bars with proper protocols in place, bar owners are coming up with innovative methods to ensure safety of customers and their staff in the times of coronavirus outbreak. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Announcing the Unlock guidelines 6.0 for November, the government on Tuesday said there will be no change in the guidelines. The The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a notification extending the norms it had put in place on September 30. No further relaxation in Unlock guidelines, (MHA) said in a notification.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order today to extend the guidelines for re-opening, issued on 30.09.2020, to remain in force upto 30.11.2020,” a statement issued by the government read.

Under the Unlock 5.0 Guidelines announcement in October, the MHA had allowed cinemas and multiplexes to open with 50 per cent capacity. Limits on outdoor gatherings was removed while indoors gatherings was allowed with 50 per cent capacity. It also said States and Union Territories can take a decision on whether to open schools from October 15.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.