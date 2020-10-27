Covid Unlock 5.0 guidelines issued in Sept to be in place till Nov 30: MHA

Centre announced fresh unlock guidelines on Tuesday. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The Unlock 5.0 guidelines that last month allowed for reopening of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity will remain in force till November 30, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement Tuesday.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order today to extend the guidelines for re-opening, issued on 30.09.2020, to remain in force upto 30.11.2020,” a statement issued by the government read.

The order further said that lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till November 30, 2020. Earlier, the guidelines for reopening activities issued on September 30 were to be in force till October 31.

Under the Unlock 5.0 Guidelines announcement in October, the MHA had allowed cinemas and multiplexes to open with 50 per cent capacity. Limits on outdoor gatherings was removed while indoors gatherings was allowed with 50 per cent capacity. It also said States and Union Territories can take a decision on whether to open schools from October 15.

Also Read | Explained: What are the rules for cinema, schools and social gatherings?

The guidelines also said that international travel, except those permitted by the Centre, would remain shut.

Various ministries and departments have issued standard operating procedures for the reopening of activities. Political gatherings in poll-bound Bihar and those constituencies where by-elections will be held were allowed with attendance of a maximum of 200 people in a close space or hall and in an open space depending on its size.

Also read | How states have fine-tuned guidelines as per local Covid-19 situation

The coronavirus induced country-wide lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from March 25 and it was extended in phases till May 31. The Unlock process in the country had begun on June 1 with the graded reopening of commercial, social, religious and other activities.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.