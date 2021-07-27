Looking to travel? Here are the state-wise Covid curbs and entry rules

The Covid curbs and travel restrictions differ from state to state now (Express file photo by Partha Paul)

With the number of daily Covid cases declining in many states, Covid curbs have been rolled back though restrictions continue to remain in a lot of places.

India recorded 29,689 new cases and 415 deaths in the past 24 hours. The daily caseload is less than 30,000 after 132 days now. Kerala and Maharashtra reported 11,586 new cases and 4,877 infections respectively.

Those looking to travel for work or recreational purposes now need to take into account the several restrictions that are in place and rules for entering each state.

Here are the travel curbs and entry rules for some of the states which have the highest caseload now:

Maharashtra

Travellers entering Maharashtra by rail, road or air need to furnish a negative RT-PCR report, with the test conducted within 48 hours before arrival.

However, those who fail to carry the report will need to undergo mandatory testing upon entering the state. The authorities concerned will make the necessary arrangements for the RT-PCR test or a Rapid Antigen Test at the transit points.

Covid curbs and travel restrictions can vary from district to district in Maharashtra.

Mumbai remains under level-three category restrictions and has allowed people to travel in local trains only for medical purposes. Those under the essential services category can also travel by local trains.

Delhi

In Delhi, the Metro and public buses have been permitted to operate with 100 per cent seating capacity following the latest order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Standing in the metro will not be allowed. In Noida, the timing for the Aqua line is between 6 am and 10 pm, instead of 7 am to 8 pm.

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes remain under the category of prohibited activities in Delhi. All social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and festival-related gatherings also remain banned.

Those entering Delhi from Maharashtra will require a negative RT-PCR report.

Those entering Delhi from Maharashtra will require a negative RT-PCR report (File photo) Those entering Delhi from Maharashtra will require a negative RT-PCR report (File photo)

Kerala

Those entering Kerala by air need to carry a negative RT-PCR report, with the test done within 72 hours of travel.

Those entering by road need to carry a negative RT-PCR report, with the test done within 48 hours of travel. They also need to register themselves on the Covid Jagrada portal.

Karnataka

A negative RT-PCR report is mandatory for those entering Karnataka.

After the latest relaxations of Covid curbs, public transport has been allowed to operate with full capacity. According to the new guidelines, all restaurants, malls and private offices can now be open with full capacity.

All political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings and large congregations, however, remain prohibited in the state.

Tamil Nadu

A negative RT-PCR report is not mandatory for those entering Tamil Nadu. But those coming in from Maharashtra and Kerala have to be tested on arrival.

However, those entering Coimbatore must carry a negative RT-PCR report and have an e-pass.

An e-pass is also mandatory for those entering the state by road.

Andhra Pradesh

Those entering Andhra Pradesh need not carry a negative RT-PCR report. However, all those who test positive but are asymptomatic have to undergo 14 days of compulsory home quarantine.

There are no restrictions now on inter-district travel.

Uttar Pradesh

A negative RT-PCR report is mandatory for those entering Uttar Pradesh from Kerala and Maharashtra. The test should have been done within 72 hours of arrival.

For residents of Uttar Pradesh as well as those entering the state from elsewhere, there is no restriction on inter-district travel.

West Bengal

The Bengal government has extended Covid restrictions till July 30 while offering further relaxations of curbs. The Kolkata Metro is now operating on all weekdays with 50 per cent seating capacity. The movement of intra-state local trains remains suspended.

All public transport can now operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Political, social and entertainment-related gatherings remain prohibited.

For all people entering the state, a negative RT-PCR report, with the test done not more than 72 hours prior to arrival, is mandatory. However, those who are fully vaccinated and carry with the final vaccination certificate do not need to produce a negative RT-PCR test report.