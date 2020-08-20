Covid toll crosses 1,000 in Vidarbha, Nagpur records highest single-day toll of 46

The Covid-19 case tally in the district is now 17,722, which accounts for about half of Vidarbha's over 38,000 cumulative cases. (Representational)

VIDARBHA’S death toll due to coronavirus infection crossed the 1,000 mark on Thursday, with Nagpur recording its highest daily toll of 46 deaths.

While Vidarbha’s death toll currently stands at 1,040, the toll in Nagpur district is 625.

Of the 1,040 deaths in Vidarbha, over 650 deaths have taken place in August, with Nagpur district recording nearly 500 deaths.

Nagpur district’s death toll currently stands at 625, of which 455 have occurred within municipal limits, 96 in rural parts and 74 deaths have been of patients from outside the district.

Two deaths were recorded in Washim, three in Amravati and one each in Bhandara and Gondia districts, taking the daily death toll of the region to its highest, 53, on Thursday.

Nagpur has seen a spike in Covid-19 cases in August, with the daily tally touching the 1,000-mark on at least three days. After two successive days of over 1,000 cases on Tuesday and Wednesday, the city recorded 989 cases on Thursday. The Covid-19 case tally in the district is now 17,722, which accounts for about half of Vidarbha’s over 38,000 cumulative cases.

While the pandemic situation in some parts of the state has started improving, it is worsening in Nagpur. On Thursday, while 989 new cases were reported, only 207 patients recovered, taking the recovery rate to only 21 per cent. The overall recovery rate till date comes to 43 per cent, with 7,636 recoveries. This rate was over 65 per cent till July.

The mortality rate of Nagpur district stood at 3.5 per cent, while that of Vidarbha is at 2.7 per cent. If Nagpur data is excluded, the combined mortality rate of the remaining 10 districts come to just 2 per cent.

