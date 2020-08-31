Covid toll crosses 1,000 in Nagpur

The district continues to witness a surge in cases. Sunday saw 1,313 new cases, taking the total to 28,328. The corresponding figures for Nagpur city are 1,156 and 21,843, respectively. (Representational)

The Covid-19 toll crossed the 1,000-mark in Nagpur district on Sunday.

The district recorded 32 deaths on Sunday, 23 from within the city limits. Of the total 1,011 deaths in the district so far, 765 are from the city, 149 from rural parts and 97 from outside.

The district continues to witness a surge in cases. Sunday saw 1,313 new cases, taking the total to 28,328. The corresponding figures for Nagpur city are 1,156 and 21,843, respectively. Of the 1,011 deaths, a staggering 885 occurred in August. Of the positive cases, over 20,000 have been recorded in this month.

The recovery rate in the district that had dropped to around 44 per cent about a fortnight ago has, however, sharply gone up. Over 18,000 patients have so far recovered, taking the recovery rate to about 64 per cent.

Elsewhere in Vidarbha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Amravati, Washim, Buldana and Yavatmal together recorded 12 deaths on Sunday. Overall, the Covid toll of the region stood at 1,543 while that of positive cases has gone past 56,000.

Meanwhile, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that a team of officials led by BMC Commissioner I S Chahal will visit the city to help the Nagpur civic authorities tackle the sudden spurt in cases and deaths.

