Covid Third Wave: India witnesses biggest single-day Omicron rise; UP tightens restrictions

India on Thursday witnessed its biggest single-day rise in Omicron cases, with 495 new cases taking the total number of infections of the new variant of coronavirus to 2,630. Maharashtra remains the biggest contributor of new Omicron cases, adding 797 to the overall tally.

Delhi has recorded a total of 465 Omicron cases, followed by Rajasthan with 236, Kerala 234, Karnataka 226, Gujarat 204 and Tamil Nadu with 121.

The country reported a total of 90,928 new coronavirus infections and 325 fatalities in the last 24 hours ending at 9 am on Thursday. With this, the overall caseload rose to 3,51,09,286, while the death toll climbed to 4,82,876.

Delhi Health Minister emphasises home isolation for asymptomatic patients who came in contact with Covid cases

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain urged asymptomatic patients who have come in contact with Covid cases to isolate themselves, as per the new guidelines issued by the Centre. Asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms are no longer required to get tested, the guidelines state.

“Corona patients in home isolation should take care of these things: isolate yourself from other members of the household; stay in a well-ventilated room with cross-ventilation; wear a triple-layer mask; take special care of cleanliness; keep yourself busy, talk to family and relatives on phone from time to time,” Jain tweeted on Wednesday.

As cases rise, UP govt urges people to follow Covid norms

With UP recording 2,038 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday, the state government stressed strict compliance with new guidelines, including the closure of all schools up to Class 10 till January 16.

As per the state government’s guidelines, students of classes 11-12 should be called to school only for vaccination purposes and will be given a holiday on the day of their vaccination and the next day.

Over 4,60,000 adolescents have received their first Covid vaccine shot under the drive to inoculate those in the 15-18 age group in the state, PTI reported.

India’s first Omicron death is Rajasthan man with comorbidities: Centre

On Wednesday, the Centre confirmed the country’s first death related to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The victim was a 74-year-old man from Rajasthan’s Udaipur, who died last week,

The man was admitted to Udaipur’s Maharana Bhupal government hospital on December 15, tested negative for Covid twice, and eventually died on December 31. Doctors in Udaipur said the patient, who was fully vaccinated, had a host of comorbidities.

Curbs for tourists in Andamans amid rise in Covid-19 cases

The Andaman and Nicobar administration announced a fresh set of curbs for tourists amid the rise in Covid-19 cases. Under the new guidelines, only 500 visitors will be allowed during the first and second half of the day respectively at the museums of the Cellular Jail, which are a top tourist attraction here.

At the light and sound shows in Cellular Jail and Netaji Subhash Bose Island, only 50 per cent of the capacity will be allowed, the order said.

Bihar villager claims to have got 12 Covid jabs, probe ordered

An 84-year-old man in Bihar has claimed that he received 12 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine since every jab made him “feel better”.

“I have used my Aadhar card and my voter ID card on different occasions to get myself registered,” he told PTI. “Every single dose has helped relieve my chronic back pain. I have never caught a cold since I took the first shot 11 months ago.”