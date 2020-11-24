Covid testing at Rs 499: Mobile labs launched

SpiceHealth said it plans to open 20 such ICMR-certified laboratories in phase one of its launch and each lab will be able to process 3,000 test reports per day.

SpiceHealth has launched mobile laboratories doing RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 starting at Rs 499. The company, run by SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh’s daughter Avani, claims it will provide results of the test within six hours of sample collection, as against the average 24-48 hours. The first such laboratory was launched at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), AIIMS, here by Home Minister Amit Shah.

SpiceHealth said it plans to open 20 such ICMR-certified laboratories in phase one of its launch and each lab will be able to process 3,000 test reports per day. The company has earlier launched a ventilation device for those suffering from mild-to-moderate breathing issues and a fingertip pulse oximeter. “By offering this test at a fraction of the current price … and deploying mobile laboratories … to the remotest areas, we hope to significantly scale up testing across the country,” Avani Singh, CEO, SpiceHealth, said.

