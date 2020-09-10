Covid test report, info on availability of beds now on govt website

Containment zones have also been flagged on the map. (Representational)

THE DISTRICT administration at Hisar has added new features to its website through which people can get to know about the availability of beds in Covid-19 relief centres and hospitals in the vicinity. People will also be able to download their Covid test reports from a web portal linked to the website.

Officials say the web portal has been connected with the Google Maps so the public can get exact information about the availability of oxygen and ventilator beds in both private and government hospitals located closest to their homes. Containment zones have also been flagged on the map.

Hisar Deputy Commissioner Dr Priyanka Soni on Wednesday launched the web portal – Integrated Covid Management and Control Application – and a Covid dashboard developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC). “This will make treatment of Covid-19 patients easier. The dashboard will be updated daily so that people don’t have to move anywhere for information related to the pandemic,” said Soni.

The dashboard and web portal will have all Covid figures including new cases and deaths as well as the number of recoveries. District Informatics Officer (DIO) M P Kulsreshtha, who supervised the initiative, said the dashboard and portal will have information related to those who come to Hisar from other states, containment and buffer zones and contact tracing. Kulsreshtha claimed that Hisar is the first district in Haryana to have developed such a web portal and dashboard.

