Covid-19: Political leaders who tested positive

While Covid-19 cases continue to surge across the country, several political leaders have tested positive for the virus in the recent weeks.

Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar became the latest addition to ministers testing positive for the virus, after she announced the same on Twitter on Thursday. She added that she had quarantined at home and requested those in contact with her to get themselves tested as well.

आज मेरी #Covid_19 टेस्ट का रिपोर्ट POSITIVE आया है और मैने अपने आप को घर में क्वॉरंटाइन कर लिया है.

मेरे संपर्क में आये व्यक्तियों से निवेदन है कि वो अपना #Covid-19 टेस्ट करवाएं और कोरोना के बचाव के नियमों का पालन करें. — Dr.Bharati Pravin Pawar (@DrBharatippawar) January 6, 2022

Bihar deputy chief ministers, Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, and two Bihar ministers, Ashok Choudhary and Sunil Kumar, tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. Earlier, former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, his wife and 16 of his family members and staffers had tested positive.

Gujarat’s Minister of State for Narmada, Kalpasar and Fisheries, Jitubhai Chaudhari contracted the virus for the second time in nine months. On Wednesday, he tweeted, “Today, after I showed normal symptoms of Covid-19, I took Covid test and my report came back positive.”

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal, too, has tested positive for the second time. This came a day after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday said on Twitter that he had tested positive and was experiencing mild symptoms. On the same day, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also took to the social media platform to announce that he was Covid-positive, due to which he was unable to take part in the Uttarakhand-Rudrapur campaign.

परसों (2 Jan) रात से ही अस्वस्थ महसूस कर रहा था।हल्का बुखार और ज़ुकाम होने के कारण कल उत्तराखंड – रूद्रपुर प्रचार में भी नहीं जा पाया था..टेस्ट में आज पॉज़िटिव आया हूँ..

सतर्कता बरतते हुए अपने आप को कल ही isolate कर लिया था.

कृपया अपना और अपने परिवार का ध्यान रखें 🙏 — Manoj Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@ManojTiwariMP) January 4, 2022

Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, Tuesday, also stated that he had tested positive.

In Maharashtra, Cabinet Minister of Urban Development and PWD, Eknath Shinde, and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant also tested positive on the same day. Taking to Twitter, Shinde stated, that he is “undergoing medical treatment under the supervision of a doctor.”

Last week, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that more than 10 ministers and at least 20 MLAs in the state had tested positive for coronavirus. These included School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad and Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur.

Also Read | IMA announces Covid task force, to roll out protocols soon

In Uttar Pradesh, Agra mayor Naveen Jain tested positive for Covid-19, his Public Relation Officer confirmed on Tuesday, adding that he was self-isolating.

In Punjab, Rajya Sabha member and SAD (Sanyukt) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Wednesday tested positive, a party statement said, adding that he was isolating at home.

Meanwhile, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also tweeted earlier this week, “After experiencing symptoms like mild fever and cold last night, I got myself tested and am Covid positive.”

Similarly, TMC member Babul Supriyo said he along with his wife, father and several members of his staff have tested positive for Covid-19. In his tweet, he raised concern over the price of the “Cocktail jab that needs to be given SOS to seriously ill Covid patients.”

Me, my wife, Dad, multiple staff, hv all tested positive, but my concern is the superhigh Rs.61000/- price of the Cocktail jab that needs to be given SOS to seriously ill #COVID19 patients•Dad who is 84, needed the jab SOS & I hv to buy it on-the-spot• Hw can the EWS afford it? — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 4, 2022

— with PTI inputs