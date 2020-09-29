Covid showed risk of dependence of global supply chain on single source: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi

India and Denmark on Monday discussed the extradition of Purulia arms drop accused Kim Davy and global supply chain diversification and agreed to cooperate on technology to deal with stubble-burning among other issues, in a virtual meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi held with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen.

At the beginning of the meeting, Prime Minister Modi said, “Covid-19 has shown that it is risky for global supply chains to be highly dependent on any single source. We are working together with Japan and Australia for supply-chain diversification and resilience. Other like-minded countries can also join this effort.” His comments come at a time when more and more countries are moving away from their dependence on China.

After the meeting, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, in charge of Central Europe, Neeta Bhushan said the two leaders also discussed the issue of Kim Davy’s extradition. She also said Danish companies have technologies to deal with the issue of stubble burning and are willing to share them with Indian partners. Stubble-burning at this time of the year leads to air pollution, especially in northern India.

The two sides also elevated the partnership to “Green Strategic Partnership,” according to a joint statement.

“The Green Strategic Partnership is a mutually beneficial arrangement to advance political cooperation, expand economic relations and green growth, create jobs and strengthen cooperation on addressing global challenges and opportunities; with a focus on an ambitious implementation of the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals,” the statement said.

Both sides expressed their commitment to working towards an ambitious, fair, and mutually beneficial trade and investment agreement between EU and India to further strengthen and deepen ties, it said.

They also agreed to strengthen existing city-to-city cooperation between Udaipur and Aarhus and Tumakuru and Aalborg.

