Covid second wave: Here’s a state-wise list of restrictions imposed in recent days

With the surge in Covid-19 cases showing no signs of abating, several states have imposed fresh restrictions, including night curfew, and are even mulling lockdown in their bid to stem the spread of the virus.

On Monday, India reported nearly 1.69 lakh cases and 904 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest-ever single-day Covid spike in the country.

List of states that have put in place fresh Covid-related restrictions

Kerala

Kerala on Monday announced fresh restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state. Similar to the national picture, there has been a surge in new infections in Kerala, with the positivity rate climbing to 12.53% on Monday. At a high-level meeting chaired by the chief secretary, it was decided to bring in fresh measures to curb the movement of people.

Hence, public meetings in open spaces cannot be attended by more than 200 people while those in closed spaces shall have attendance not exceeding 100 persons. The duration of such meetings should not exceed two hours. The restrictions would apply to weddings and other functions. Instead of ‘sadyas’, Kerala’s traditional meal served on banana leaves, arrangements should be made to offer guests packed food.

Restaurants and shops across the state can operate only till 9 pm. In restaurants, only 50% of the seats can be occupied at any given point. Measures to provide packed food, instead of dine-in facilities, to guests can be encouraged. Shopping festivals and discount melas at malls are prohibited.

Haryana

Haryana has imposed night curfew from 9 pm till 5 am, with effect from Monday. The number of active cases in Haryana has doubled in the last 11 days, from 10,300 on April 1 to over 20,000 on April 11.

“Night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am will be imposed from tonight and will remain in force till further orders,” Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij told PTI.

He said the decision has been taken in the wake of an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state recently.

Delhi

The Delhi government has imposed night curfew, from 10 pm to 5 am, till April 30 in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the national capital. Healthcare workers and government officials on essential and emergency duties are exempted, as are those travelling to and from airports, railway stations and interstate bus terminals. Those travelling inter-state by private vehicles are not exempted, except in the case of a medical emergency.

As Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ruled out a lockdown, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Saturday evening announced a fresh set of curbs.

These include a complete ban on all social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious and festival-related gatherings; not more than 50 guests at marriages and 20 at funerals; up to 50% of capacity in public transport, restaurants, bars, cinema halls; and no spectators at sports events.

Amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases, the number of containment zones in the national capital has risen to 5,705, with South Delhi accounting for the maximum 1,303 red zones, according to official data.

Delhi had 2,183 containment zones on April 1. The number swelled to 5,705 — an increase of over 160 per cent — by Sunday as another wave of COVID-19 cases hit the city.

According to data from the city government’s revenue department, South Delhi has the maximum number of 1,303 containment zones. Also, it is the only district with more than a thousand red zones.

Delhi University and JNU have issued notifications that all teaching and learning activities will continue online for now.

Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said the state government could impose lockdown if the necessity arises. “People need to respond for their own good. If they don’t heed then we may have to take stringent measures. If required and if necessity arises, we will impose lockdown,” Yediyurappa told reporters in Bidar.

Reacting to queries on the growing coronavirus cases in the state, which saw the numbers breaching 10,000 on Sunday, he said the Prime Minister had also spoken to him about the measures taken by his government.

The Karnataka government has announced a night curfew for 10 days beginning April 10 in several parts of the state. “Night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am every day from April 10 to April 20 will be imposed in Bengaluru, Mysore, Mangalore, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkur and Udupi-Manipal,” Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said.

Gujarat

The Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat has been closed for visitors once again following the rise in coronavirus positive cases in the state. The Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust, which manages the ashram, stated on Monday that the ashram premises “will remain closed for visitors due to COVID-19 pandemic till further notice”.

The ashram, which served as one of the residences of Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom struggle, was closed for visitors on March 20, 2020, after detection of early COVID-19 cases in Gujarat.

The ashram was opened for visitors in January this year after a gap of more than nine months as the COVID-19 scenario improved in Gujarat with the number of cases showing a downward trend.

The Gujarat government has announced a night curfew in 20 cities and towns from 8 pm to 6 am till April 30. The state government took the action after the Gujarat High Court proposed imposing a lockdown for three to four days to control the spread of the virus.

Uttar Pradesh

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, a night curfew has been imposed in Shravasti district of Uttar Pradesh till April 18, officials said on Monday. The curfew will be from 9 pm to 6 am, District Magistrate T K Shibu said.

Besides Shravasti, night curfew has been imposed in Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Allahabad, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bareilly and Muzaffarnagar districts and the Lucknow Municipal Corporation area of the state.

The COVID-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh rose to 7,05,619 on Monday with 13,685 fresh cases, while 72 more fatalities, highest single-day toll this month, pushed the death toll in the state to 9,224, an official said.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra, which completed its first weekend lockdown, may well be heading towards a set of harsher restrictions to curb the Covid spread. Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that a final decision on if a lockdown will be imposed will be taken after April 14.

On April 4, the state government had announced a number of restrictions to control the spread of infection, including daily night curfews from 8 pm to 7 am and a complete lockdown on weekends beginning 8 pm Fridays and continued until 7 am Mondays.

Madhya Pradesh

The Bhopal ‘Crisis Management Group’ has decided to impose ‘Corona Curfew’ in Bhopal, from April 13 to April 19, till 6 am. It means daily activities will continue. Inter-state & inter-district movement of essential services will be allowed, Vishvas Kailash Sarang, MP Minister, has said.

The Madhya Pradesh government has imposed lockdown in Barwani, Rajgad, Vidisha (urban and rural) along with Indore city, Rau Nagar, Mahu Nagar and city areas of Shajapur, Ujjain until 6 am on April 19. The state has also announced a 10-day lockdown in Balaghat, Narsinghpur, Seoni and Jabalpur from April 12-22.

Besides this, the government has issued orders for a night curfew every day, from 10 pm to 6 am, across all urban areas. However, the weekend curfew will start at 6 pm on Friday and be in force till 6 am on Monday.

Apart from a night curfew in the urban centers, the government also ordered an eight-day complete lockdown in Chhindwara district, across its urban and rural areas.

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government has announced a total lockdown in eight districts amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, according to All India Radio news. From Saturday evening, three districts — Rajnandgaon, Bemetra and Balod – will undergo a complete lockdown. The state has already imposed a lockdown in capital Raipur and neighbouring Durg district. Jashpur, Koriya and Balodabazar will also undergo a complete lockdown from Sunday.

The lockdown in Raipur started from April 9 and will last till April 19. During the lockdown period, the border of the district is completely sealed and all shops, including those selling liquor, and commercial establishments are closed except medical stores.

Punjab

The Punjab government has imposed a statewide night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am. Initially, the state government had imposed the curfew in only 12 districts but later imposed it statewide as the virus cases saw a rise. In Chandigarh, curfew timings are 10.30 pm to 5 am.

Odisha

In Odisha, a night curfew has been in place since April 5 in 10 districts. The state government imposed night curfew in the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Jammu and Kashmir

A night curfew is in place in urban areas of eight districts that have seen a spike in cases. These districts are Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag and Kupwara.

