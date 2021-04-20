Covid restrictions in Assam: Markets to close at 6 pm, guests at private functions limited to 100

A health worker helps another to wear personnel protection equipment before taking nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 during a door to door test in Kusumpur village, on the outskirts of Gauhati, Assam. (AP)

Implementing a slew of restrictive measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Assam, the government announced on Tuesday that all establishments, including markets, shops and restaurants will be closed by 6 pm in the state.

On Monday, Assam conducted 65,410 tests and detected 1,367 fresh Covid cases and reported seven deaths. The state has a little over 6,300 active Covid patients.

“All establishments should close down by 6 pm. All, except pharmacies,” Assam chief secretary Jishnu Barua told the press on Tuesday, while adding that pubs and restaurants too will have to close down by that time.

The order issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, signed by Barua, said, “All marketplaces, supermarkets, shops in the malls, weekly market should be closed by 6pm.”

Amongst other measures, the order said that open functions will be allowed with the permission of the District Authority subject to strict adherence to COVID appropriate behavior at 50% of venue’s capacity or 400 persons, whichever is lower.

The order said the number of guests in private functions at private venues including marriages will be restricted to 100 persons while in funerals, gatherings should be of not more than 20 persons.

Regarding offices, excluding those of essential services, except officers, only 50% of employees will be allowed to work from the office.

“Pregnant women employees and women with children of 5 years or below irrespective of their grade shall be allowed to work from home,” the order said.

The order said all educational institutions must provide quality virtual options and not more than 50% students should attend in person on any given day.

It added that city buses, intra-district, inter-district and inter-state buses shall operate only with 50% capacity.