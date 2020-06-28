scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 28, 2020
COVID19

Covid recovery rate improves to 64% in Haryana

According to Covid bulletin, 8,917 patients have either recovered or have been discharged from the hospitals. The state still has 4,689 active cases.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: June 28, 2020 11:55:31 pm
The current fatality rate of corona patients in the state is 1.61%. (Representational)

THE RECOVERY rate of Covid-19 patients in Haryana improved to 64.28% Sunday from less than 40% two weeks back even as 402 new infections were reported taking the total 13,829. As per the current rate, the number of patients has doubled in 14 days.

The state also reported five more deaths Sunday taking the toll to 223. Currently, 72 patients are either on oxygen support or have been put on ventilator. The current fatality rate of corona patients in the state is 1.61%

