If Covid protocols can’t be ensured, suspend Bharat Jodo Yatra in national interest: Health Minister to Congress

With Covid-19 cases on the rise in several countries including China, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has written to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urging them to ensure the strict implementation of Covid protocol during Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The minister in his letter stated that if the party can’t ensure that Covid-19 protocols are followed, then the Yatra should be suspended in national interest.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya y’day wrote to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi & Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. Letter reads that COVID guidelines be strictly followed during Bharat Jodo Yatra & use of masks-sanitiser be implemented; mentions that only vaccinated people participate pic.twitter.com/cRIyZz0DLY — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2022

The minister has urged them to ensure that only vaccinated people take part in the Yatra.

“Along with this letter, please take into context the letter written by Rajasthan Assembly members – P P Chaudhary, Nihal Chand and Deviji Patel on December 20, 2022, in which they had expressed worries about the spreading of Covid during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan. They highlighted two major points to prevent the disease from spreading in the state and all over India — 1) strict covid guidelines should be followed during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan. Use of masks and sanitisers should be encouraged. Only vaccinated people should be allowed to take part in the Yatra. Before joining the Yatra, people should be isolated. 2) If the above-mentioned protocols cannot be followed, then keeping public health emergency into account, the Bharat Jodo Yatra is requested to be suspended,” the Minister further stated.

The MPs also highlighted how Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tested positive for coronavirus infection after going back following participation in the event. The Union health minister also attached the letter signed by the MPs to the Congress leaders and asked Rahul to address their concerns, PTI reported.

Responding to the letter, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Wednesday said: “I want to ask the BJP, did Prime Minister Narendra Modi follow Covid protocols during Gujarat polls? I think Mansukh Mandaviya is not liking Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, but people are liking it and joining it. Mandaviya has been deputed to divert the public’s attention,” news agency ANI reported.

Stating that he hasn’t seen the letter yet, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram asked: “But, what are the Covid protocols today?”

“We don’t seem to be having any enforceable Covid protocols in any other public gatherings. Why this sudden attention to Bharat Jodo Yatra if not that it is rankling the BJP,” he added.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Dola Sen said: “They could have issued an advisory. Though we are at the Parliament, no circular came for wearing masks or taking preventive measures. The Centre’s responsibility should be towards the public, but they fail there. We don’t expect much from them.”

As Covid cases are on the rise in many countries, the Union Health Ministry raised an alert Tuesday and directed all states and UTs to sequence all positive case samples on a daily basis.