Covid protocol row: J&K admin appoints inquiry officer to look into three deaths

The JAMMU and Kashmir administration Wednesday appointed Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma as inquiry officer to look into the circumstances leading to the death of two people during the cremation of the body of a Covid patient in Jammu, as well as the death of a person lodged at an administrative quarantine facility in Kathua.

The inquiry officer is to submit the report within 10 days.

The order came a day after Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan submitted to the government the report of a magisterial inquiry into the deaths at the cremation.

All three deceased had tested negative for Covid-19, raising a controversy over the protocol being followed in handling the bodies of Covid-19 patients and also those returning from other parts of the country.

The Indian Express had on June 23 reported about the death of two cousins at the cremation. On the way to cremate their uncle, who had tested positive for Covid-19, the two cousins suffered scorching heat inside PPE kits, pushed an ambulance across a river bank and fell unconscious while officials refused to help, their relatives have alleged. Family members and political parties accused the UT administration of not following Health Ministry guidelines on handling the body of a coronavirus patient.

Meanwhile, a 47-year-old resident of Hiranagar tehsil’s Chapaki Kalan village, who was in administrative quarantine at a private ETT college since June 15 when he reached Lakhanpur from Mumbai by road, died on Sunday.

