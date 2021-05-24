Covid positivity rate declining in Himachal Pradesh

Over the past week, the Covid positivity rate in Himachal Pradesh has declined from 29 per cent to 19.5 per cent compared to the week before (May 10-16) but the number of mortalities has slightly increased, state health officials said on Monday.

Last week, the state reported 18,800 fresh Covid cases, compared to 28,800 cases in the previous week, an official said. However, the number of Covid-related deaths has increased from 439 to 441 during this time.

“There were only around 200 active covid cases in Himachal in late February but after the beginning of the second wave, the number rose to more than 40,000 on May 13,” a health official said.

State records 61 deaths on Monday

Himachal Pradesh on Monday recorded 1,949 new Covid infections, while 3,686 people recovered from the disease. A total of 61 patients succumbed to the disease on Monday, including 23 in Kangra, which is the worst-hit district.

At least 2,813 people in the state have died of Covid so far since the beginning of the pandemic.