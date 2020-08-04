Covid positive woman flees from home isolation in Mohali, booked

During the week, the health department conducted 1,29,352 tests, a 27 per cent jump while the week before testing had increased 18 per cent. (Representational) During the week, the health department conducted 1,29,352 tests, a 27 per cent jump while the week before testing had increased 18 per cent. (Representational)

The Derabassi police booked a woman on Monday for fleeing from her home after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The woman has not been traced yet. The accused woman had been put under home isolation before she fled.

Derabassi Medical Officer, Vikrant Nagar, informed the police that a woman from Jawaharpur village had tested positive for the infection and had been put under home isolation. However, when the medical team reached her home to check, she was not present there. Police officers said that the woman’s cell phone was also switched off. The medical team added that she could not be traced.

A case was registered under sections 188 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant), 269 (spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life ), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life ) and 271 (Disobedience to quarantine rule) of the IPC. Investigating Officer Dharam Singh, said they will soon trace the woman as she could infect other people.

