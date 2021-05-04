Covid-positive woman and daughter found dead in village in Maharashtra

The bodies were taken to hospital and tested for Covid-19, and both were found to be positive.

THE bodies of a woman and her daughter – who were both Covid-19 positive — were found in their home in Savangi village in Wardha district on Sunday.

The Samudrapur police registered an accidental death report and are conducting a preliminary inquiry. They said the bodies were lying unattended in the house for three-four days.

According to the police, the 73-year-old woman and 45-year-old daughter, who were daily wagers, were living apart from the rest of the family for a few years. The duo had visited the hospital on April 26 as they were feeling unwell.

On Sunday morning, one of their relatives was passing by when she noticed a foul smell emanating from the house. She informed another relative, who knocked on the doors. When there was no response, the police were called and they broke open the door to find the two bodies.

The bodies were taken to hospital and tested for Covid-19, and both were found to be positive.

“The mother and daughter were ill. Due to the virus, no one would visit anyone’s house, hence no one knew about the deaths,” said a police officer from Samudrapur police station in Wardha.