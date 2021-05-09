scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 09, 2021
COVID-positive Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra dies in Odisha hospital

By: PTI | Bhubaneswar |
May 9, 2021 7:39:50 pm
Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath MohapatraRajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra (Photo Source: ANI)

Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra, who was also an eminent sculptor, died on Sunday at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, days after he tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official at the hospital said.

Mohapatra (78), a Padma Bhushan awardee, was admitted to the hospital on April 22.

Despite all valiant efforts by the doctors, Mohapatra lost the battle and died at 3.49 pm, Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane, Director, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan among others expressed their condolence over the demise of Mohapatra.

“Mohapatra will always be remembered for his profound contribution to Odisha in the field of art and heritage. I extend my deep sympathy to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace,” Patnaik tweeted in Odia.

