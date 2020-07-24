Covid positive cancer patient goes missing from Patna hospital

The 52-year-old was admitted to NMCH on July 3 after testing positive for the virus. (Representational image/Express photo: Dipankar Ghose) The 52-year-old was admitted to NMCH on July 3 after testing positive for the virus. (Representational image/Express photo: Dipankar Ghose)

A cancer patient from Bihar’s Sheikhpura district, who had been admitted to the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Patna after testing positive for the coronavirus on July 3, has been missing since July 6, his family has alleged. The hospital admitted that he is not the only Covid-19 patient to have gone missing.

The 52-year-old was admitted to NMCH on July 3 after testing positive for the virus.

His nephew told The Indian Express, “On July 6, we found his mobile phone was switched off. We visited NMCH on July 7 and a doctor confirmed to us in writing that the patient was ‘not on bed’ but they did not own up responsibility.”

Bihar Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey said, “I have received an application from the family. I will ask the Patna SSP to initiate action in the matter.”

