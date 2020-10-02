Covid patients to be tele-monitored in Punjab

Video Calls for consultation with doctor, in case desired by Home Isolation (HI) patient will be arranged (File/Express Photo :Kamleshwar Singh)

After providing free home care Covid kits to patients isolating at home, Punjab government will now monitor these patients through tele-monitoring.

The government has engaged a Consortium of Professional Home Healthcare Companies for their regular monitoring.

According to Health Secretary Hussan Lal, Health Vista Private Limited has been hired for the purpose, and their professional health care tele-callers will monitor, on a daily basis, the health of Covid patients in home isolation for less than 10 days. The consortium has the experience of such monitoring in other states, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Karnataka.

Daily calling of home isolation patients for monitoring their well-being will be done from phone numbers 01206679850, 08068972066 and 04068118722, according to the spokesperson, who said patients 40 years and above will be monitored on priority under this system. Patients are being requested to respond to these numbers when they receive calls from these.

Video Calls for consultation with doctor, in case desired by Home Isolation (HI) patient will be arranged. For any medical assistance and doctor consultation by the HI patients during their isolation period, a separate dedicated number will be shared over SMS with the patient.

