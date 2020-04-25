Covid patient, six others booked for violating lockdown orders

On Wednesday, the patient was admitted at the SSG hospital after developing symptoms for COVID-19.. (Representational Photo) On Wednesday, the patient was admitted at the SSG hospital after developing symptoms for COVID-19.. (Representational Photo)

Seven people, including a COVID-19 patient, have been booked by the Vadodara police for allegedly flouting lockdown norms and travelling from Surat to Chokari village in Padra taluka of Vadodara, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, the patient had traveled to his native village of Chokari from Surat on March 31 along with two others from the village. All of them worked at GIDC Bamroli and had been out of work since the lockdown was imposed and had decided to return to the village. The 30-year-old was the first COVID-19 case from Padra taluka.

On Wednesday, the patient was admitted at the SSG hospital after developing symptoms for COVID-19.

He tested positive on Thursday. “After he tested positive, our team visited his village for a routine check regarding close contact persons and others. There we learnt that he had traveled from Surat while the lockdown was in place. The other accused have been quarantined, so arrests will be made after the quarantine period,” said S D Dhobi, sub-inspector of Vadu police station.

In a separate FIR filed suo motu by the police, the 30-year-old’s brothers and sisters-in-law have also been booked for travelling to the village from Surat. According the complaint, the family traveled to Chokari on Wednesday after they had learnt about their brother’s ill health and admission in the hospital. All of them have been booked.

“We collected samples of all the six immediately after. All of them have tested negative and have been quarantined,” said Uday Tilavat, Chief District Health Officer.

