Covid patient dies hours after being discharged from SMIMER

On Friday night, the last rites were performed. (Representational) On Friday night, the last rites were performed. (Representational)

A 70-year-old woman, who was admitted to SMIMER with Covid-19 on July 13, died hours after she was discharged on Friday night. Though the family members alleged that the hospital discharged her mid-treatment, the hospital authorities refuted the allegations.

Talking to The Indian Express, Sureshbhai Chovatia, the deceased’s son, said, “On Friday at 6 pm, I got a call from SMIMER hospital and the doctors told me that my mother had recovered. They told me to come at the residential society gate where they would drop her at 8 pm. I was five minutes late and when I reached the gate, I saw my mother on the footpath. I lifted her and took her home. My father was also under home quarantine, and he has fully recovered. We were happy to have her back. However, she complained of tiredness and wanted to sleep. After one hour, she died. We got her checked by our family doctor.”

“We suspect that she was discharged before she fully recovered. We have also complained to the medical superintendent Dr Vandana Desai, but she refused to believe us.”

On Friday night, the last rites were performed.

On Saturday afternoon, the SMIMER hospital authorities issued a press note stating that the elderly woman was discharged from the hospital after she fully recovered and the hospital authorities are not at fault for her death.

Desai said, “First of all, no patient is discharged from the hospital mid-treatment. On receiving the complaint, I checked her treatment file and found that she had fully recovered. Our bus had dropped her at home. She had hypertension. This is an unfortunate incident.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd