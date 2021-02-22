Partial lockdown imposed in Nagpur due to COVID-19 spike

Nagpur district has been witnessing huge increase in Covid-19 cases over the past three weeks (file photo)

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Monday issued an order for partial lockdown in the city. All schools, colleges, coaching classes and weekly markets within the municipal limits will be closed during the lockdown.

Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B issued the order.

Similar restrictions have also been imposed in rural parts of the district by an order issued by Collector Ravindra Thakre.

Nagpur district has been witnessing huge increase in Covid-19 cases over the past three weeks with majority of those coming from within the municipal limits. On Monday, the district witnessed 710 new cases, of which 641 were reported from the city. Eight deaths were recorded on the day with four coming from the city.

“All schools, colleges, coaching classes, training institutes and other similar institutes are being prohibited from operating physically till March 7. They, however, can continue their operation online,” the order said.

It added that all religious, political, social and cultural programmes will be prohibited till March 7. Film and drama theaters will also remain shut during weekends.

“Marriage functions have also been prohibited from February 25 to March 7,” the order stated, adding that “permissions granted for all such programmes for this period stand withdrawn”.

“Markets have also been ordered to remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays till March 7, except essential outlets like vegetables, medicines, milk, newspapers and petrol pumps among others,” the order added.

Restaurants, eateries, shops and other establishments will remain open only till 9 pm with 50 percent capacity. The order warns that violation of directives will attract severe penalties and registration of offences.