Sunday, January 17, 2021
Covid-19: Next vaccination day on Jan 22, UP inoculated highest on Day 1

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | January 18, 2021 12:19:04 am
UP Covid Vaccination, Uttar Pradesh coronavirus vaccination, UP Vaccination date, Covaxin, Covishield, Indian ExpressInitially, the UP government had announced to inoculate nine lakh health workers in the first three days of the vaccination drive. (File Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said that the next day for inoculating health workers with Covid-19 vaccine would be held on Friday (January 22), after which the vaccination will take place two days a week in the state.

“The next round of vaccination will take place on Friday after which the vaccination will take place two days a week. Information about the same will be provided later,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

“We are making all the preparations for the next round. We have the vaccines available. The list of beneficiaries for the next round is being prepared using the CoWin portal established specially for the purpose. As soon a beneficiary is selected, the person gets a text message informing him or her the time and place of vaccination,” he added.

Initially, the UP government had announced to inoculate nine lakh health workers in the first three days of the vaccination drive. However, on Saturday after the first day of the vaccination drive was completed, Prasad said that it would take more time to vaccinate so many people.

Meanwhile, the Centre said that of the 1.91 lakh beneficiaries administered vaccine shots on the first day of the countrywide vaccination drive, the highest number of inoculations were carried out in Uttar Pradesh.

On Saturday, a total 22,643 doctors and healthcare workers, nearly 71 per cent of those listed 31,700, got the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine shot at 317 centres across the state — Serum Institute of India’s Covishield vaccine was given at 306 centres, while Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin was given in the remaining 11. The second dose of the vaccine will be given to them on February 15.

“The vaccination drive was very successful on the first day. Other than a few minor incidents there was no major hiccup. A total 22,643 people were vaccinated,” Prasad said on Sunday.

According to sources in the Health Department, the list of beneficiaries for the next session might also include those 9,000 people who did not show up on Saturday to get vaccinated.

After inoculating healthcare workers, the government would start the second phase of the vaccination drive in which police, jail personnel, home guards, sanitation workers, revenue personnel engaged in the work of civil defence and surveillance etc, will be vaccinated. In the third phase, people above the age of 50 years, and those below 50 years who suffer from serious diseases like cancer, diabetes etc, will be vaccinated.

