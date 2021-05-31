World No Tobacco day: ‘Covid pandemic led to rise in number of smokers wanting to quit’

As per the Global Burden of Disease study, till 2019, India had the second-highest number of tobacco consumers from ages 15-24 (nearly 2 crore). (Representational)

With medical practitioners warning that Covid-19 symptoms are much worse among smokers, the pandemic has seen a rise in the number of people wanting to kick the habit.

“The proportion of people who call and register for quitting is much higher, so the number of people seriously wanting to quit has increased. 90 per cent of callers calling during Covid are because of the health concerns around the disease,” Dr. Pratima Murthy, Professor of Psychiatry and Head of the Department at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) Bengaluru said.

Dr Murthy was speaking at a webinar ‘Tobacco Cessation in India: Policies, Practices and Challenges’, that highlighted the importance of tobacco cessation policies in the country and looked at different modalities of cessation being practised along with the challenges faced. The webinar was organised by Salaam Mumbai Foundation, Narotam Sekhsaria Foundation and LifeFirst on the occasion of World No-Tobacco Day, observed on May 31.

Today is #WorldNoTobaccoDay! 🚭 The #COVID19 pandemic has led to millions of tobacco users saying they want to quit. Join communities of quitters and commit to quit today 👉https://t.co/otu6PR8BIp pic.twitter.com/e9QObUQiUL — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 30, 2021

She said: “Our counsellors shifted from centre-based counselling to home in lockdown, so we were able to exploit technology to make sure whatever calls landed on our system were diverted to the counsellors, and they were able to run it from their homes. Also, the people who were at home during the lockdown were worried about exposing their children to tobacco smoking. That was very encouraging, the other thing that happened during Covid is that the number of people who had actually quit was very high. As many as three fourth of all who called to quit said they had given up and nearly about 40% had quit in one month. This is the double of what we would see in the pre-covid times.”

This year’s World No Tobacco Day theme is ‘Commit to Quit’. During the webinar, the panellists laid emphasis on how the Covid-19 pandemic led to a strengthening of resolve among tobacco users in their commitment to quit (tobacco). As per the Global Burden of Disease study, till 2019, India had the second-highest number of tobacco consumers from ages 15-24 (nearly 2 crore). The country witnessed the highest increase of young male smokers in this age group since 1990. Globally, the number of smokers rose to 1.1 billion in 2019, with tobacco smoking causing 7.7 million deaths.

Dr. L. Swasticharan, Additional Deputy Director General and Director (EMR) in Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, said, “Every time we want any information about the numbers or the outcome of the cessation program, we have to go back to the state government and ask for the numbers. We think it should be recorded in a digital form, kind of an MIS. So, we have developed an MIS and we are trying to incorporate it into the system. The ministry is planning to launch it soon. He further added, Up until now, we have a way of collecting numbers through paper-based reporting.”

And Dr S K Toke, from Pawana hospital in Pune, emphasized on the connection between tobacco use and risk of respiratory disease. “As cigarette smoking is one of the most common forms of tobacco use and the earlier the exposure to this risk factor, greater is the level of decline in lung function,” he said.