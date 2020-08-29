Covid pandemic can’t be reason for deferment of Bihar polls: SC

Bihar Assembly elections are likely to be held in October. (File)

The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a plea to postpone the Bihar elections, noting that the coronavirus pandemic cannot be a ground for deferment. Justice Ashok Bhushan, heading a three judge bench with Justices R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah, said that the petition—seeking deferment of polls till the pandemic is controlled in the state—was premature, given that the election notification is still not out.

“This is a misconceived petition under Article 32, we cannot entertain this petition”, the Bench said, remarking that Covid can’t be ground for postponement. “Why do you think they will not consider these things?” the Bench asked the petitioner.

