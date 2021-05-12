Covid outbreak suspected among Maoists in Chhattisgarh

P Sundarraj, IG Bastar division, said they had field inputs which confirmed that the disease was Covid-19.

The Chhattisgarh Police Tuesday said they suspect an outbreak of Covid-19 among Maoist ranks, citing a purported letter mentioning an “illness” many cadres had succumbed to.

The police said they found the letter at a Maoist camp in Bijapur district’s Palnar village on Tuesday. While the letter does not say the illness is Covid-19, senior police officials believe the coronavirus has spread among Maoists in Bastar division.

The letter, seen by The Indian Express, is addressed to one “Comrade didi”. Written in Gondi, it says seven Maoists including a commander of the Chetna Natya Mandali (a cultural arm) and battalion members of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army died due to the illness. Three others are said to be “critical”.

“The ill are being treated at your location… the disease spreads fast and affects the elderly. You need to take care of yourself. In the last zonal meeting, I had tried to caution everyone, but the senior zonal members had not taken me seriously… Through news, we are hearing about the deaths of several thousand daily. If we stay alive, only then can we carry the revolution forward,” the letter read.

