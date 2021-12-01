scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 01, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Omicron Covid variant LIVE updates: Maharashtra makes negative RT-PCR report compulsory for domestic fliers

Omicron COVID-19 virus LIVE updates, Coronavirus News Today: In view of the emergence of the highly mutated Covid-19 variant Omicron, India may not resume commercial International flights from December 15, as announced earlier.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 1, 2021 5:19:13 pm
Omicron COVID-19 variant, Omicron COVID-19 virusOmicron COVID-19 variant: People undergo Covid-19 testing at Vashi hospital, Mumbai on Tuesday.

Covid-19 news live updates: In view of the emergence of the highly mutated Covid-19 variant Omicron, the Maharashtra government has made a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours of departure a must for all domestic passengers.

“In case of domestic air travel, passengers travelling within the state will either have to be fully vaccinated or compulsorily carry an RT-PCR test within 48 hours of the time of arrival…In the case of passengers from other states, negative RTPCR will be compulsory without exceptions,” an order released by the state government said.

Meanwhile, India may not resume commercial International flights from December 15, as announced earlier. The decision has been taken keeping “in view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new variants of concern”.

Globally, the United States is moving to require that all air travellers entering the country show a negative Covid-19 test performed within one day of departure. Saudi Arabia, too, confirmed its first case of the Omicron Covid-19 variant coming from a north African country. Japan also joined Israel and Morocco in saying it would completely close its borders.

Live Blog

India unlikely to resume international flights amid Omicron scare; Mumbai makes negative RTPCS for domestic passengers; Saudi reports first variant case. Follow LIVE updates here.

17:18 (IST)01 Dec 2021
How a missing gene led South African scientists to find omicron

In early November, laboratories in South Africa’s Gauteng province began picking up something unusual while processing Covid-19 tests: they weren’t able to detect the virus gene that creates the spike protein enabling the pathogen to enter human cells and spread. Around the same time, doctors in the region saw a sudden flood of patients with fatigue and headaches.

The anomalies in samples were first detected by scientists at the privately-owned Lancet Laboratories, who sounded the alarm, according to Glenda Gray, the president of the South African Medical Research Council. Read the full report here.

17:16 (IST)01 Dec 2021
Zambia traveller who reached Pune via Mumbai tests Covid positive

A 60-year-old man who returned from Zambia to Pune via Mumbai has been kept in home quarantine after he tested positive for Covid-19. The man availed a taxi but the driver has tested negative for the virus.

Dr Ashish Bharti, chief medical officer, PMC, said his sample has been sent to the National Institute of Virology for genome sequencing to check for the Omicron variant and the report will arrive after seven days.

“He had reached the city 11 days back when he had abdominal pain and had vomited but is now stable,” said Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant medical officer, PMC.

17:00 (IST)01 Dec 2021
India unlikely to resume int'l flights from Dec 15 amid Omicron scare

India may not resume scheduled commercial international flights December 15 onwards, as planned earlier, in light of the evolving situation pertaining to the Omicron variant of Covid-19. More details here.

16:58 (IST)01 Dec 2021
Maharashtra makes negative RT-PCR report compulsory for domestic fliers

In view of the emergence of the highly mutated Covid-19 variant Omicron, the Maharashtra government has made a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours of departure a must for all domestic passengers.

“In case of domestic air travel, passengers travelling within the state will either have to be fully vaccinated or compulsorily carry an RT-PCR test within 48 hours of the time of arrival…In the case of passengers from other states, negative RTPCR will be compulsory without exceptions,” an order released by the state government said.

A woman receives a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccine centre, in Soweto. The World Health Organization has urged countries not to impose flight bans on southern African nations due to concerns over the new omicron variant. (AP)

Omicron was first reported on Nov. 24 in southern Africa, where infections have risen steeply. It has since spread to more than a dozen countries, many of which have imposed travel restrictions to try to seal themselves off.

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Monday that the heavily mutated Omicron coronavirus variant was likely to spread internationally and poses a very high risk of infection surges that could have "severe consequences" in some places.

On Tuesday, health officials in the Netherlands said the heavily mutated new coronavirus variant was in Europe several days earlier than previously known.

The Netherlands’ National Institute for Public Health and the Environment said that samples taken on Nov. 19 and Nov. 23 — before the Nov. 24 announcement of omicron’s existence — tested positive for the variant.

Mutations in the omicron variant strongly suggest that it is more contagious than previous forms of the virus, scientists say. They caution that they cannot be sure without more testing and data, but the evidence so far is sobering. More information on the variant is likely to emerge in the coming week.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.