Omicron Covid variant LIVE updates: Maharashtra makes negative RT-PCR report compulsory for domestic fliers

Covid-19 news live updates: In view of the emergence of the highly mutated Covid-19 variant Omicron, the Maharashtra government has made a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours of departure a must for all domestic passengers.
“In case of domestic air travel, passengers travelling within the state will either have to be fully vaccinated or compulsorily carry an RT-PCR test within 48 hours of the time of arrival…In the case of passengers from other states, negative RTPCR will be compulsory without exceptions,” an order released by the state government said.
Meanwhile, India may not resume commercial International flights from December 15, as announced earlier. The decision has been taken keeping “in view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new variants of concern”.
Globally, the United States is moving to require that all air travellers entering the country show a negative Covid-19 test performed within one day of departure. Saudi Arabia, too, confirmed its first case of the Omicron Covid-19 variant coming from a north African country. Japan also joined Israel and Morocco in saying it would completely close its borders.
In early November, laboratories in South Africa’s Gauteng province began picking up something unusual while processing Covid-19 tests: they weren’t able to detect the virus gene that creates the spike protein enabling the pathogen to enter human cells and spread. Around the same time, doctors in the region saw a sudden flood of patients with fatigue and headaches.
The anomalies in samples were first detected by scientists at the privately-owned Lancet Laboratories, who sounded the alarm, according to Glenda Gray, the president of the South African Medical Research Council. Read the full report here.
A 60-year-old man who returned from Zambia to Pune via Mumbai has been kept in home quarantine after he tested positive for Covid-19. The man availed a taxi but the driver has tested negative for the virus.
Dr Ashish Bharti, chief medical officer, PMC, said his sample has been sent to the National Institute of Virology for genome sequencing to check for the Omicron variant and the report will arrive after seven days.
“He had reached the city 11 days back when he had abdominal pain and had vomited but is now stable,” said Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant medical officer, PMC.
