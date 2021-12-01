Omicron Covid variant LIVE updates: Maharashtra makes negative RT-PCR report compulsory for domestic fliers

Covid-19 news live updates: In view of the emergence of the highly mutated Covid-19 variant Omicron, the Maharashtra government has made a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours of departure a must for all domestic passengers.

“In case of domestic air travel, passengers travelling within the state will either have to be fully vaccinated or compulsorily carry an RT-PCR test within 48 hours of the time of arrival…In the case of passengers from other states, negative RTPCR will be compulsory without exceptions,” an order released by the state government said.

Meanwhile, India may not resume commercial International flights from December 15, as announced earlier. The decision has been taken keeping “in view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new variants of concern”.

Globally, the United States is moving to require that all air travellers entering the country show a negative Covid-19 test performed within one day of departure. Saudi Arabia, too, confirmed its first case of the Omicron Covid-19 variant coming from a north African country. Japan also joined Israel and Morocco in saying it would completely close its borders.