Omicron India updates: No proof that vaccines don’t work, says govt; Karnataka bans parties

The Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday that 200 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been detected in India so far. Out of this, 77 patients have recovered or migrated.

Maharashtra and Delhi have recorded 54 cases of Omicron variant each, while Telangana registered 20 cases, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 18, Kerala 15 and Gujarat 14 cases.

The ministry data also stated that India recorded 5,326 new cases of Covid-19 infections Tuesday, the lowest in 581 days, taking the total tally of cases to 3,47,52,164. The number of active cases declined to 79,097, the lowest in 574 days.

The death toll climbed to 4,78,007 with 453 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 54 days now.

No evidence to suggest vaccines don’t work on Omicron: Govt

There is no evidence to suggest that existing vaccines do not work on Omicron variant of coronavirus, though some of the mutations reported on spike gene may decrease the efficacy of existing vaccines, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

“There are limited available data, and no peer-reviewed evidence, on vaccine efficacy or effectiveness to date for Omicron,” Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a written reply.

He was responding to a question on whether the vaccinations that are given in the country are effective to develop immunity for this variant.

“However, vaccine protection is also by antibodies as well as by cellular immunity, which is expected to be relatively better preserved. Hence, vaccines are expected to still offer protection against severe disease and, vaccination with the available vaccines remains crucial,” he added.

Countries re-classified as ‘at-risk’ based on current situation: Mansukh Mandaviya

Listing the steps taken by the government after the news of the spread of Omicron variant of Covid-19 in various countries, Mandaviya said his ministry on the basis of risk assessment reviewed the existing travel guidelines and revised rules for international arrivals were issued on November 28 which were further amended two days later.

According to the guidelines, regions or countries have been re-classified as ‘at-risk’ based on epidemiological situation of Covid-19 there and reporting of Omicron variant from these countries.

The list of such ‘at-risk’ regions or countries is dynamic in nature and has been updated from time to time. All travellers coming from countries deemed ‘at-risk’ will also mandatorily undergo Covid-19 testing on arrival through RT-PCR, followed by mandatory home quarantine for 7 days, Mandaviya said.

A repeat RT-PCR testing shall also be done on eighth day of arrival in India to be monitored by state health authorities. Two per cent of travellers from ‘non-at-risk’ countries will be tested at random for Covid-19.

Individuals tested positive shall be subjected to Whole Genomic Sequencing at identified INSACOG network laboratories to determine the presence of SARSCoV-2 variants (including Omicron).

States and union territories have been asked to undertake several activities which include strict monitoring of international travellers in the community, contact tracing of positive individuals and follow-up for 14 days, genome sequencing of positive samples through INSACOG Labs in a prompt manner, Mandaviya said.

No parties, mass gatherings from Dec 30 to Jan 2 in Karnataka

Keeping in view the Covid-19 situation and the rising number of cases of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, the Karnataka government on Tuesday said that no parties or mass gatherings would be permitted in the state from December 30 to January 2.

“We had a meeting with experts through video conference regarding the new year celebrations, keeping in mind the Covid-19 and Omicron related cases,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters.

On their recommendation, the government decided to prohibit mass gatherings in the city and other public places in the state.

“We are banning mass gatherings at open places. This is across the state from December 30 to January 2,” Bommai said.

He said no parties or events like having Disc Jockeys at clubs and restaurants would be allowed.

“The clubs and restaurants will be allowed to have only 50 per cent of the capacity, but there is a ban on organising parties and Disc Jockeys,” Bommai said.

Similarly, in apartments too, there will be no parties or DJs and residents’ associations will have to ensure that the rules are not violated.

As many as 19 cases of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus have been reported so far in the state.

Lok Sabha MP tests positive for Covid-19, was in Parliament on Monday

Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali, who attended Parliament on Monday, said he has tested positive for Covid-19. The BSP leader added that he is fully vaccinated, and urged people who had come in contact with him to isolate themselves.

“Despite being fully vaccinated, today, I tested positive for #COVID19. Yesterday, I attended Parliament also. I request all those who came in my contact to get tested and isolate themselves. I am having mild symptoms and hope to recover soon,” he tweeted.

Despite being fully vaccinated, today, I tested positive for #COVID19. Yesterday, I attended Parliament also. I request all those who came in my contact to get tested and isolate themselves. I am having mild symptoms and hope to recover soon. @loksabhaspeaker @LokSabhaSectt — Kunwar Danish Ali (@KDanishAli) December 21, 2021

Two people in Odisha test positive for Omicron

At least two people in Odisha have tested positive for the Omicron variant, officials said on Tuesday.

Bhubaneswar-based Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) confirmed the existence of the variant in the two patients after conducting the genome sequencing of 12 samples.

A 41-year-old man who had returned from Nigeria and a 43-year-old man who had returned from Qatar were the two diagnosed with Omicron, health department officials said.

The Nigeria returnee is from Jagatsinghpur and the Qatar-returnee is from Khurda. “They were earlier tested positive for Covid-19 and now their samples have confirmed Omicron after genome sequencing at the Institute of Life Sciences in Bhubaneswar, officials said.

Complete vaccination crosses 75 per cent mark in Kerala

The complete Covid-19 vaccination has crossed the 75 per cent mark in Kerala as over two crore people have received both the first and second doses of the jab, the state government said here on Tuesday.

A total of 2,60,09,703 people- 97.38 per cent of the total population to be vaccinated, have taken the first dose of the jab while 2,00,32,229 people-75 per cent- received the second shot, state Health Minister Veena George said here.

As many as 4,60,41,932 doses-both first and second, were given in this regard in the southern state, she said in a statement here.

“This is much higher than the national average. Kerala has achieved this feat when the percentage of the first and second dose vaccinations stood at 88.33 and 58.98 per cent respectively at the national level,” George said.

(With PTI inputs)