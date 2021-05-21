Covid numbers improve in Haryana’s Nuh district, but residents say problems persist

“People tell each other not to get tested. That they will take you away if you test positive. That you will not get the bodies of your loved ones back if they are admitted in a hospital.”

In Haryana’s predominantly rural district of Nuh—ranked India’s most backward by a 2018 NITI Aayog survey—rumours surrounding testing and hospitalisation for Covid-19 have gripped village after village, exacerbating the issues of hesitancy and disregard for norms.

The district, roughly 45 km from Gurugram, has seen a drop in Covid cases over the last twelve days, with the positivity rate hurtling down from 30 per cent on May 7 to less than seven per cent on Thursday, according to official records. The average number of daily tests, too, has doubled—from 500 at the beginning of May to over 1,000 now.

But the heads of several villages in the district said that the administration, despite taking action, needs to do more.

Among the affected villages is Ghasera. “People are doing self-medication even when they have cough, fever or breathlessness. If it gets really bad, some of them go to the hospital. But a lot of cases are going undetected, and deaths as well,” said its sarpanch, Ashraf, as he described the rumours spreading among the people.

The village has seen several people with symptoms, said Ashraf. Some of them succumb but are not added to Health Department records because they never got themselves tested.

“On May 13, we had five people who died in our village of Covid-like symptoms, but they had not got themselves tested. No teams are coming for testing here, and people are unwilling to go. If a team is sent to the village, we can all work together to motivate people,” he said.

In Ujina village, a lack of norm imposition and adherence adds to the hesitancy problem.

“Earlier, teams of the health department would come and paste stickers outside houses. Now, this is not happening. People who are testing positive are still meeting others without masks,” said Rajbir Singh, a member of the village panchayat. “Testing is also a problem. We have had some 20-30 deaths of people with Covid-like symptoms in our village in the last month.”

Singh said the administration was in talks with the panchayat to set up an isolation centre there. An isolation centre is also being planned in Maroda village, where sarpanch Gopi said teams of the administration and health department have also started a door-to-door survey to identify Covid-positive persons.

Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said the administration is planning such isolation centres in several parts of Nuh. “We are targeting the villages that have a high number of cases. Centres will be established in the next one or two days,” he said.

He also said work is also being done to step up testing and screening in villages and isolate those who are infected. “We have around 85 teams that will cover villages in the district one by one and undertake screening.”

According to the district health bulletin data, Nuh had 742 active Covid cases on May 7; it now has 248. The recovery rate is up from 77.46 per cent to 92.78 per cent.