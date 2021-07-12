Covid norms to be followed at Monsoon Session: LS Speaker Om Birla

Speaker Om Birla, who has completed 2 years in office, during an interview with The Indian Express. (Express File Photo: Renuka Puri)

Ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament, set to commence from July 19, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Monday assured that all Covid norms will be followed. A majority of MPs have already taken at least one dose of vaccine.

Although the RT-PCR test is not mandatory, the Speaker requested those who have not undergone vaccination to take the test. He also stated that a new app will be developed on which a live telecast of the House proceedings and data on the question and answers will be available.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had issued official orders earlier this month stating, “Subject to exigencies of business, the Session is scheduled to conclude on Friday, 13 August 2021.” The timings of the session will be from 11 am to 6 pm for both the Houses, Birla was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that the Parliament had set up vaccination facilities for the members and their families in its annexe building. As many as 444 members from Lok Sabha and 218 from Rajya Sabha had been vaccinated with at least one dose by July 2. Journalists covering Lok Sabha were also being offered vaccination facility by the Lok Sabha secretariat.

