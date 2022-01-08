Covid: No need to register for 3rd shot, can walk in from January 10

THE THREE priority groups of healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60-plus population with comorbidities, who are eligible for their third “precautionary dose” 39 weeks after getting their second jab, can either book an online appointment or walk in to any vaccination centre, sources in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

“There is no need for new registration on CoWIN. Those who have taken two doses of Covid vaccine can directly take an appointment or walk in to any vaccination centre,” said a source in the ministry. “Online appointment facility will start from tomorrow (Saturday) evening. Vaccination with on-site appointment starts on January 10,” said the source.

Earlier this week, the government had said that the “precautionary” dose would be the same as the first two doses. The health ministry has said that there is no need for those above 60 years to provide a prescription or medical certificate to prove co-morbidity for vaccination.

On December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the third dose for the three categories from January 10, and vaccination of children in the 15-18 years age group from January 3.

The latest phase of vaccination comes at a time when the country is seeing a spike in Covid-19 cases. According to the health ministry, 1,17,100 new cases and a positivity rate of 7.74% were reported on Friday, taking the country’s active caseload to 3,71,363.

Meanwhile, the health ministry said India’s vaccination coverage crossed 150 crore doses on Friday. “In a landmark achievement, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 150 crore (1,50,52,21,314) today. More than 81 lakh (81,50,982) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight,” the ministry said in a statement.

“A remarkable day on the vaccination front! Congratulations to our fellow citizens on crossing the 150 crore milestone. Our vaccination drive has ensured that many lives are saved. At the same time, let us also keep following all Covid-19 related protocol,” Modi tweeted.

“India is grateful to all those who have been working to make our vaccination drive a success. We thank our doctors, scientists, innovators and the healthcare workers who are vaccinating the people. I urge all those eligible to get their shots. Together, let’s fight Covid-19,” he tweeted.