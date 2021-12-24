Covid restrictions back: Night curfew imposed in MP, curbs in many states

MADHYA PRADESH

Bhopal: Amid growing concern over the new coronavirus variant Omicron, Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday imposed a night curfew in the state from 11 pm to 5 am as precautionary measure and advised people to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols. The curfew comes into force from Thursday night.

Madhya Pradesh has so far not reported any case of Omicron. “In view of the rapid spread of the Omicron virus in the world, it is the right time for all to remain alert on the issue. The Centre has also issued guidelines to follow social distancing, use face masks and avoid crowded places. We have also decided to impose a night curfew from tonight (Thursday) in the entire state from 11 pm to 5 am and will take some more measures if required to deal with the situation,” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

KARNATAKA

Bengaluru: The state government has announced restrictions on public celebrations of the New Year in the wake of rising cases of Omicron in the state. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that restrictions would be in place from December 30 to January 2.

“Mass gatherings at any place across the state for New Year celebrations have been banned,” Bommai said. “Seating capacity at pubs and restaurants has been restricted to 50 percent with no special events. The staff at pubs and restaurants should be fully vaccinated.”

MAHARASHTRA

Mumbai: The state on Thursday issued guidelines restricting large-scale Christmas celebrations. The guidelines mandate simple celebrations during Christmas following Covid-19 protocols and urge citizens to avoid crowding, both inside and outside religious venues. The guidelines specify that churches can permit devotees only up to 50 per cent of their capacity for the midnight mass on December 24-25 with facilities for sanitisation made mandatory.

Face masks have to be provided and physical distancing should be followed, the guidelines state. They stipulate fewer choir singers with adequate distancing and separate mics while no stalls and shops will be allowed outside churches.

TAMIL NADU

Chennai: Thirty-three people, including international travellers and their contacts, were diagnosed with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to 34 from 1 in a single day. Of the 33, all except two patients were fully vaccinated, the state government said.

All Omicron patients have been isolated and are being monitored in multiple hospitals in Tamil Nadu, state health minister Ma Subramanian said, announcing results of genome sequencing of samples taken by Covid-19 patients.

“These latest results of 33 passengers came on Wednesday night. Results of 23 samples are awaited. Of all these passengers, everyone except two children were vaccinated,” Subramanian said.

Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu: In view of the recent upsurge in cases, the UT Administration has decided to conduct Rapid Antigen Test of all passengers travelling to J&K by road. The test will be conducted at Lakhanpur, the entry point to J&K from Punjab, and at least 33 per cent of incoming travelers will have to undergo RTPCR test, according to an order issued on Thursday by Kathua Deputy Commissioner Rahul Yadav.