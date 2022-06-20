Covid News Live Updates: India reports 12,781 new cases, marginally lower than Sunday’s infections;

Coronavirus News Live Updates: India reported 12.871 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, down from Sunday’s 12,899 infections. In the last 24 hours, 18 deaths were reported due to Covid-19, while the active cases now stand at 76,700. India’s tally of total Covid-19 cases and deaths is 4,33,09,473 and 5,24,873 respectively.

Meanwhile, government’s platforms for vaccination of children, organ and blood donation are expected to be ready in six months but data required to be seeded on these platforms may take some more time, a top official of National Health Authority said. Co-WIN chief and National Health Authority CEO R S Sharma told PTI that parents of children will need to provide information related to birth and vaccination of child for tracking their vaccination schedule and other agencies will also need to populate their data like vaccination centres etc for it to be ready for use.

In other news, people infected with the earliest version of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, first identified in South Africa in November, may be vulnerable to reinfection with later versions of Omicron even if they have been vaccinated and boosted, new findings suggest. Vaccinated patients with Omicron BA.1 breakthrough infections developed antibodies that could neutralise that virus plus the original SARS-CoV-2 virus, but the Omicron sublineages circulating now have mutations that allow them to evade those antibodies, researchers from China reported on Friday in Nature.