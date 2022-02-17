Coronavirus Omicron News Live Updates: India records 30,757 new Covid-19 cases, 541 deaths

scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 17, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune |
Updated: February 17, 2022 9:21:05 am
Balurghat: A healthcare worker administers a dose of Covid-19 preventive vaccine to a woman at a vaccination centre, in Balurghat. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus Omicron News Live Updates:  India reported a slight rise in fresh cases and deaths, recording 30,757 new Covid-19 cases and 541 deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on Thursday. With this, active cases are now at 3,32,918, while the death toll has risen to 5,10,413.

With all indicators signalling a steady return to the situation that prevailed two months ago, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday directed states to ease, or even do away with, the additional restrictive measures that had been imposed to deal with the third wave of the pandemic. In a letter to chief secretaries in states, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said it is important that movement of people and economic activities do not remain under the same level of restrictions now.

Several states have already begun the process of easing Covid restrictions: After a nearly two-year-long lull, Delhi University’s North Campus and student hubs surrounding it are back to pulsing with life as colleges prepare to open for offline classes from Thursday. The Haryana government on Wednesday lifted all Covid-related restrictions in the state, officials told PTI. Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand, the state government lifted the night curfew after over one-and-a-half months and allowed various other economic activities to resume fully following a decline in daily Covid cases. The Punjab government ordered all schools to reopen for students of pre-primary to class 12.

 

09:21 (IST)17 Feb 2022
Moderna eyes Covid booster by August, not clear yet if Omicron-specific needed

An Omicron-specific booster could be ready by August, the CEO of US biotech firm Moderna told Reuters, but the firm is still gathering clinical data to determine whether that vaccine would offer better protection than a new dose of the existing jab.

Last month Moderna began clinical trials for a booster dose specifically designed to target Omicron but initial results from studies in monkeys show the Omicron-specific shot may not offer stronger protection than a new dose of the existing vaccine. (Reuters)

09:11 (IST)17 Feb 2022
Centre signals third wave is ending, writes to states: Remove extra curbs

WITH ALL indicators signalling a steady return to the situation that prevailed two months ago, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday directed states to ease, or even do away with, the additional restrictive measures that had been imposed to deal with the third wave of the pandemic.

In a letter to chief secretaries in states, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said it is important that movement of people and economic activities do not remain under the same level of restrictions now.

“Presently, as the case trajectory across the nation is showing a sustained downward trend, it will be useful if states review and amend/ do away with the additional restrictions so imposed after considering the trend of new cases, active cases, and positivity,” Bhushan said in the letter. Read more. 

09:11 (IST)17 Feb 2022
India records 30,757 new Covid-19 cases, 541 deaths

India reported a slight rise in fresh cases and deaths, recording 30,757 new Covid-19 cases and 541 deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on Thursday. With this, active cases are now at 3,32,918, while the death toll has risen to 5,10,413.

  • Total vaccination: 1,74,24,36,288
  • Daily positivity rate: 2.61%
  • Total recoveries: 4,19,10,984

09:09 (IST)17 Feb 2022
Welcome to our Covid-19 LIVE blog! 😷

Good morning! Follow this space for the latest Covid-19 updates. 😷

Students in Pune get vaccinated against Covid-19. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

For the first time since January 2, Mumbai recorded zero deaths on Tuesday. The daily caseload in the state capital increased to 235 from 192 cases recorded on Monday. “We can clearly see that the situation is getting better. It is a sigh of relief for us that the city didn’t have any deaths on Tuesday. Most of the latest deaths are among elderly patients with severe comorbidities,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC.

