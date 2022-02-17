Coronavirus Omicron News Live Updates: India records 30,757 new Covid-19 cases, 541 deaths

Coronavirus Omicron News Live Updates: India reported a slight rise in fresh cases and deaths, recording 30,757 new Covid-19 cases and 541 deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on Thursday. With this, active cases are now at 3,32,918, while the death toll has risen to 5,10,413.

With all indicators signalling a steady return to the situation that prevailed two months ago, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday directed states to ease, or even do away with, the additional restrictive measures that had been imposed to deal with the third wave of the pandemic. In a letter to chief secretaries in states, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said it is important that movement of people and economic activities do not remain under the same level of restrictions now.

Several states have already begun the process of easing Covid restrictions: After a nearly two-year-long lull, Delhi University’s North Campus and student hubs surrounding it are back to pulsing with life as colleges prepare to open for offline classes from Thursday. The Haryana government on Wednesday lifted all Covid-related restrictions in the state, officials told PTI. Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand, the state government lifted the night curfew after over one-and-a-half months and allowed various other economic activities to resume fully following a decline in daily Covid cases. The Punjab government ordered all schools to reopen for students of pre-primary to class 12.