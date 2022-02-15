Covid News Live: Registering sharp dip, India records 27,409 new Covid-19 cases

Coronavirus Live News: India recorded 27,409 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, registering a sharp dip from Monday’s 34,113 infections. India’s active case load now stands at 4,23,127, comprising 0.99 per cent of the total cases. In the same period, 347 fatalities have been reported, taking the Covid-19 death toll to 5,09,358. The daily Covid-19 cases have remained below 1 lakh for nine consecutive days now. The daily and weekly positivity rates stand at 2.23 per cent and 3.63 per cent respectively.
Around 95 per cent of swab samples examined in the latest round of genome sequencing in Mumbai were found infected with the Omicron variant that triggered the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in late December and which has now ebbed in the metropolis, the city civic body said.
Meanwhile, in Delhi, Jamia Millia Islamia announced that physical classes for final-year postgraduate students will resume from March 2 and for final-year undergraduate students from mid-March. The university has mandated a negative RTPCR report along with a valid ID card for those coming for offline classes. The decision came a day after schools resumed for students of all classes as Delhi saw a dip in Covid-19 cases.
Nearly 95 per cent of swab samples examined in the latest round of genome sequencing in Mumbai were found infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the city civic body has said.
The Omicron variant had triggered the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in late December 2021 and it now ebbed in the Maharashtra state capital.
Mumbai reported 192 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest daily count since December 13, 2021, and two fresh fatalities linked to the infection.
The subject expert panel on Covid-19 vaccines on Monday recommended the drug regulator to grant emergency use authorisation to Hyderabad-based Biological E’s Corbevax for the age group of 12-18 years, subject to conditions, sources said.
The committee’s recommendations will be taken up by the drug regulator for formal approval of the vaccine in the next few days.
Corbevax is India’s first indigenously developed protein sub-unit vaccine against Covid-19. At present, India is administering Covid-19 vaccines to 15-18 years. (Read more)
Phase 2/3 human trials of the country’s first homegrown mRNA vaccine developed by Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals have been completed and the firm is in the process of submitting data to the national regulatory authority. Plans are also afoot to test the vaccine in the paediatric population initially in a phase 2 trial.
The Drug Controller General of India, had approved Phase II and Phase III study protocols for HGCO19, India’s first mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccine, developed by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Limited (“Gennova”) in August last year. Read more
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has invoked emergency powers to try to quell the protests by truck drivers and others who have paralysed Ottawa and blocked border crossings in anger over the country's Covid-19 restrictions.
Trudeau ruled out using the military and said Monday that the emergency measures "will be time-limited, geographically targeted, as well as reasonable and proportionate to the threats they are meant to address."
For the past two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other vehicles have clogged the streets of Ottawa, the capital, railing against vaccine mandates. (AP)
Meanwhile, 173.42 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.
