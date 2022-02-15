scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Covid News Live: Registering sharp dip, India records 27,409 new Covid-19 cases

Covid News Live: The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed 173.42 crore on Tuesday.

By: Express Web Desk | Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune |
Updated: February 15, 2022 10:07:19 am
Students undergo thermal screening before entering as schools reopened after relaxation in Covid induced restrictions, in Mathura. (PTI)

Coronavirus Live News: India recorded 27,409 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, registering a sharp dip from Monday’s 34,113 infections. India’s active case load now stands at 4,23,127, comprising 0.99 per cent of the total cases. In the same period, 347 fatalities have been reported, taking the Covid-19 death toll to 5,09,358. The daily Covid-19 cases have remained below 1 lakh for nine consecutive days now. The daily and weekly positivity rates stand at 2.23 per cent and 3.63 per cent respectively.

Around 95 per cent of swab samples examined in the latest round of genome sequencing in Mumbai were found infected with the Omicron variant that triggered the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in late December and which has now ebbed in the metropolis, the city civic body said.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, Jamia Millia Islamia announced that physical classes for final-year postgraduate students will resume from March 2 and for final-year undergraduate students from mid-March. The university has mandated a negative RTPCR report along with a valid ID card for those coming for offline classes. The decision came a day after schools resumed for students of all classes as Delhi saw a dip in Covid-19 cases.

Live Blog

Covid News Live: The daily Covid-19 cases have remained below 1 lakh for nine consecutive days now while the recovery rate further improved to 97.82 per cent; Follow this space for Latest updates

10:07 (IST)15 Feb 2022
Omicron found in 95 pc of samples in Mumbai in latest genome sequencing

Nearly 95 per cent of swab samples examined in the latest round of genome sequencing in Mumbai were found infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the city civic body has said.

The Omicron variant had triggered the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in late December 2021 and it now ebbed in the Maharashtra state capital.

Mumbai reported 192 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest daily count since December 13, 2021, and two fresh fatalities linked to the infection.

09:44 (IST)15 Feb 2022
Expert panel recommends EUA to Corbevax jab for 12-18 years

The subject expert panel on Covid-19 vaccines on Monday recommended the drug regulator to grant emergency use authorisation to Hyderabad-based Biological E’s Corbevax for the age group of 12-18 years, subject to conditions, sources said.

The committee’s recommendations will be taken up by the drug regulator for formal approval of the vaccine in the next few days. 

Corbevax is India’s first indigenously developed protein sub-unit vaccine against Covid-19. At present, India is administering Covid-19 vaccines to 15-18 years. (Read more)

09:28 (IST)15 Feb 2022
India’s homegrown mRNA Covid vaccine: Human trials over; data to be sent to regulator

Phase 2/3 human trials of the country’s first homegrown mRNA vaccine developed by Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals have been completed and the firm is in the process of submitting data to the national regulatory authority. Plans are also afoot to test the vaccine in the paediatric population initially in a phase 2 trial.

The Drug Controller General of India, had approved Phase II and Phase III study protocols for HGCO19, India’s first mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccine, developed by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Limited (“Gennova”) in August last year. Read more

09:26 (IST)15 Feb 2022
Canada's Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has invoked emergency powers to try to quell the protests by truck drivers and others who have paralysed Ottawa and blocked border crossings in anger over the country's Covid-19 restrictions.

Trudeau ruled out using the military and said Monday that the emergency measures "will be time-limited, geographically targeted, as well as reasonable and proportionate to the threats they are meant to address."

For the past two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other vehicles have clogged the streets of Ottawa, the capital, railing against vaccine mandates. (AP)

09:25 (IST)15 Feb 2022
Daily Covid-19 cases under 1 lakh for nine consecutive days

The daily Covid-19 cases have remained below 1 lakh for nine consecutive days now. The daily and weekly positivity rates stand at 2.23 per cent and 3.63 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, 173.42 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

09:24 (IST)15 Feb 2022
India reports 27,409 new Covid-19 cases, down from Monday's 34,113 infections

India recorded 27,409 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, registering a sharp dip from Monday's 34,113 infections. India's active case load now stands at 4,23,127, comprising 0.99 per cent of the total cases.

In the same period, 347 fatalities have been reported, taking the Covid-19 death toll to 5,09,358.

Hong Kong plans to offer Covid-19 vaccines to children as young as 3 as infections rage through the semi-autonomous Chinese city. The announcement came ahead of another surge in cases. The city reported a record 2,071 new cases on Monday, with that number expected to double the next day with more than 4,500 preliminary positives identified. Hong Kong schools extended a suspension of in-class teaching for two weeks to March 6.

Meanwhile, South Korea's parliament approved plans to provide a special time for Covid-19 patients to vote during the March 9 presidential election as the country grapples with a record-breaking omicron surge. The proposed revision of an election-related law will take effect if it is endorsed by the Cabinet Council and signed by the president, steps widely considered a formality since the governing and opposition parties have already agreed on the measure.

Voters diagnosed with highly infectious diseases such as Covid-19 and others placed in quarantine would be allowed to visit polling stations and cast ballots after regular voting closes at 6 pm, according to a copy of the legislation on the website of the National Assembly. The special voting time would close at 7.30 pm.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.