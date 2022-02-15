Covid News Live: Registering sharp dip, India records 27,409 new Covid-19 cases

Coronavirus Live News: India recorded 27,409 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, registering a sharp dip from Monday’s 34,113 infections. India’s active case load now stands at 4,23,127, comprising 0.99 per cent of the total cases. In the same period, 347 fatalities have been reported, taking the Covid-19 death toll to 5,09,358. The daily Covid-19 cases have remained below 1 lakh for nine consecutive days now. The daily and weekly positivity rates stand at 2.23 per cent and 3.63 per cent respectively.

Around 95 per cent of swab samples examined in the latest round of genome sequencing in Mumbai were found infected with the Omicron variant that triggered the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in late December and which has now ebbed in the metropolis, the city civic body said.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, Jamia Millia Islamia announced that physical classes for final-year postgraduate students will resume from March 2 and for final-year undergraduate students from mid-March. The university has mandated a negative RTPCR report along with a valid ID card for those coming for offline classes. The decision came a day after schools resumed for students of all classes as Delhi saw a dip in Covid-19 cases.